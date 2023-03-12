Seventy-nine years ago, as the tide turned in the global fight against fascism and hope rose for Allied victory in World War II, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt used his annual State of the Union address to deliver an inspired call for justice at home.
Proposing a second Bill of Rights, FDR explained to Congress and the American people: “This Republic had its beginning, and grew to its present strength, under the protection of certain inalienable political rights — among them the right of free speech, free press, free worship, trial by jury, freedom from unreasonable searches and seizures. They were our rights to life and liberty. As our nation has grown in size and stature, however — as our industrial economy expanded — these political rights proved inadequate to assure us equality in the pursuit of happiness.”
Rejecting the notion that a nation so rich and so powerful as the United States should accept poverty amidst plenty, the 32nd president warned that Americans would not be truly free until they were relieved of economic insecurity. With this in mind, FDR outlined what would come to be known as an “economic bill of rights,” under which “a new basis of security and prosperity can be established for all — regardless of station, race, or creed.”
Roosevelt argued that every American had a right to housing, health care, education and a safety net to protect the elderly, people with disabilities, the injured and the unemployed. In addition, he said, working Americans had a right to a good job with sufficient pay to provide for food, clothing and recreation, and that farmers and small business owners had a right to an adequate income and protection against corporate monopolization of the markets.
Establishing and defending these rights, Roosevelt argued, would “spell security” for all Americans and help the country to meet “new goals of human happiness and well-being.” Unfortunately, after FDR’s death in April 1945, Republicans thwarted the former president’s agenda and Democrats eventually gave up on it.
Now, however, state Reps. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, and Kristina Shelton, D-Green Bay, want Wisconsin to take the lead on enacting a 21st century version of FDR’s plan. They’ve reintroduced their ambitious Economic Justice Bill of Rights, which embraces and extends what Roosevelt proposed. And they’ve gained significant support in the state Capitol and across Wisconsin.
At a press conference in the state Assembly chamber on Thursday, Hong and Shelton were joined by Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, and a number of other members of the Assembly and Senate: businessman, Milwaukee Bucks executive and 2022 U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry, representatives from Black Leaders Organizing Communities, Voces De La Frontera, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, and union and community organizations from across the state.
“We have come here to let you know what we are fighting for,” said Hong, “and what we’re fighting for is what Wisconsin wants.”
The energetic launch of this legislative agenda renews the promise of equity that Franklin Roosevelt outlined in 1944, along with an understanding that people are not fully free if they lack health care, housing, education and a living wage. As FDR said, “true individual freedom cannot exist without economic security and independence.”
Francesca Hong and Kristina Shelton, and the growing movement for an Economic Justice Bill of Rights, proposes to raise FDR’s banner of freedom in Wisconsin. If they succeed, this state will again be what it was during the Progressive Era that inspired Roosevelt: America’s laboratory of democracy.