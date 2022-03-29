I am an old-school Robert M. La Follette Wisconsin progressive, not a libertarian. However, regular readers of this column will know that I write with some frequency about libertarian candidates and policies. Why? There are times when our ideas intersect, as on questions of military intervention and ending the drug war. And even where we disagree, I respect the consistency of genuine libertarians. And I understand the influence libertarians have had on the national debate.
Like socialism, libertarianism is an ideology with deep roots in the American experiment, and its adherents have a long history of introducing new ideas into the discourse. Just as socialists were ahead of the curve on issues such as the eight-hour day, Medicare and Social Security, so libertarians were out front when it came to moving the needle on issues ranging from marriage equality to drug legalization and privacy rights.
On some of the most contentious issues of our time, leftists and libertarians find common ground. In the fight to rescind authorizations for the use of military force that have become excuses for military adventurism by presidents of both parties, some of the steadiest allies of Reps. Barbara Lee, D-California, and Mark Pocan, D-Wisconsin, have been libertarian-leaning members of the House such as Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie. When former Sen. Russ Feingold, D-Wisconsin, recognized the very real threat posed by the Patriot Act, Ron Paul, a former Libertarian Party presidential candidate who was serving in the House as a Republican, aligned with him.
So last week, when Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee were ranting about support from progressive groups for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, I wondered what libertarians were saying. After all, Judge Jackson is a former federal public defender with a track record of standing up for the rights of the accused, questioning ill-thought approaches to sentencing and challenging abuses of federal power — matters that have long concerned thoughtful libertarians.
As it turns out, the reviews of Jackson’s nomination from some of the nation’s most prominent libertarians have been strikingly positive.
The Cato Institute, the think tank that declares its vision "is to create free, open, and civil societies founded on libertarian principles," greeted President Biden's nomination of Jackson, who currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia circuit, with an announcement that, "There are plenty of reasons to celebrate Judge Jackson's nomination — most importantly, the professional diversity she would bring to the Court." As the judge's hearing approached, Clark M. Neily III, Cato's senior vice president for legal studies, urged the Senate to confirm Biden's nominee with an observation that, "Of course, as with any justice appointed by a Democratic or Republican president, we expect to have plenty of disagreements with a Justice Jackson; but as committed, consistent libertarians, we anticipate significant areas of agreement as well."
Neily, a former constitutional litigator, submitted a letter to the Judiciary Committee in which he wrote that Jackson would bring "professional diversity" to a high court bench that has "not had a Supreme Court justice with significant criminal defense experience in more than 30 years."
"Based on her experience as a federal public defender and her continued work representing criminal defendants in private practice after that," Neily suggested that Jackson understands a basic premise of the American experiment, which suggests that, "unlike most other countries, we don’t merely profess a commitment to 'liberty and justice for all' — we strive to deliver it."
Neily concluded with a sharp rebuke of the nominee's critics: “Those who question Judge Jackson’s commitment to law and order by virtue of her advocacy on behalf of detainees (at the U.S. government's Guantanamo Bay prison facility) while in private practice (including an amicus brief she prepared for the Cato Institute and others in 2009) may wish to consider whether they really mean to convey to the brightest legal minds of the next generation that if you represent clients in connection with the ‘wrong’ cause — whether that be detainees in the war on terror, gun owners exercising their Second Amendment rights, parents seeking educational options for their children, or protesters at a political rally — you can forget about ever becoming a Supreme Court justice.”
Cato scholars are not the only libertarians who have offered kind words for Jackson. Former Rep. Justin Amash, a Michigan Republican who left the party as it moved during Trump's presidency in an increasingly lawless and authoritarian direction, and who had explored whether to bid for the presidency in 2020 on the Libertarian Party ticket, said this week that he was, "happy to see President Biden nominate someone to the Supreme Court who holds more than a few truly liberal views. Compare Ketanji Brown Jackson, a public defender who fought the government, to the last Democratic nominee, Merrick Garland, a stalwart defender of government abuses."
Amash was referring to the classical definition of liberalism — more commonly used in Europe than the U.S. — which places an especially high emphasis on individual liberty and government accountability.
Praise from libertarians does not make Brown a libertarian. Most indications are that she would join Associate Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan on the progressive end of the high court's ideological spectrum. In fact, there are analyses that suggest, "Jackson could pull the (court's) liberal bloc to the left."
What some of the nominee's unexpected champions are betting, however, is that she will do so as a sincere and consistent civil libertarian in the tradition of former justices such as Thurgood Marshall, William Brennan and William O. Douglas. For those who genuinely respect the Bill of Rights, no matter what ideological label they wear, that is a powerful argument for her confirmation.