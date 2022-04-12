U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was loud and clear. The Madison Democrat’s enthusiastic “aye” resonated through the Senate chamber last week as she joined her fellow Democrats and three Republicans in voting to confirm the first Black woman ever to be nominated to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
There was no question about where Baldwin was coming from during the Senate deliberations. “Judge Jackson is extremely well-qualified and has strong experience working as a federal judge. She has a proven record of being an impartial, fair and independent judge guided by the rule of law, and the Senate hearings made that clear,” the senator had announced after meeting President Biden’s nominee. “Judge Jackson’s lifetime of hard work and perseverance has prepared her well for this inspiring moment and I believe she has the character, temperament and experience we want in a justice on our highest court. I will proudly vote for the historic confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court.”
And so she did.
While Baldwin brought clarity to a groundbreaking moment for the American judiciary, Sen. Ron Johnson did the opposite. The Oshkosh Republican’s mumbled “no” vote on the nomination was so quiet that people who were in the chamber didn’t hear it.
It appeared that Johnson was embarrassed.
And rightly so.
The Wisconsin Republican struggled to offer an explanation for why he was opposing one of the most qualified nominees for the high court in decades.
In a written statement, Johnson claimed, “Judge Jackson is constrained in answering questions regarding issues that might come before the court, so I can only base my decision on what she said in her hearings and what my assumptions are regarding judicial appointments made by liberal Democrat Presidents.”
Even by the exceptionally low standard that Johnson sets for himself, that was a bogus statement.
Judge Jackson addressed the Senate Judiciary Committee for hours prior to the confirmation vote, offering deep insights into her background and her approach to the law. She earned high marks, not only from Democrats but from honest Republicans such as Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the GOP’s 2012 presidential nominee, who described Jackson as “a well-qualified jurist and a person of honor.”
“While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the court,” said Romney, “I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity.”
Maine Sen. Susan Collins, another Republican, reached the same conclusion as Romney. So did Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
Leading libertarian legal theorists, who are certainly not in the habit of casually cheering on the nominees of “liberal Democrat presidents,” also hailed Judge Jackson.
The Cato Institute, the think tank that declares its vision “is to create free, open, and civil societies founded on libertarian principles,” greeted Biden’s choice of the former federal public defender and sitting member of the federal appeals court by observing, “There are plenty of reasons to celebrate Judge Jackson’s nomination — most importantly, the professional diversity she would bring to the Court.” Clark M. Neily III, Cato’s senior vice president for legal studies, urged the Senate to confirm Judge Jackson, noting, “Of course, as with any justice appointed by a Democratic or Republican president, we expect to have plenty of disagreements with a Justice Jackson; but as committed, consistent libertarians, we anticipate significant areas of agreement as well.”
In other words, Ron Johnson’s complaints were based on false premises.
So what was really going on?
Did Johnson vote against Jackson simply because he is just a hack who is going to oppose any nominee put forward by a president other than Donald Trump?
Or was there another motivation for the senator’s vote? What were his “assumptions” about the first Black woman ever to be nominated for the U.S. Supreme Court? Why did he oppose a nominee who went out of her way to meet with him, and who he acknowledged is “a decent person with a compelling life story”?
The voters of Wisconsin have a right to know where Ron Johnson is coming from. He has a duty to level with the people he is supposed to represent.
But don’t hold your breath waiting for a straight answer from Johnson. The senator, who is famous for embracing conspiracy theories and getting his facts wrong, is unlikely to offer the sort of clarity that Wisconsinites can count on from Baldwin.
The bottom line is that Johnson could not bring himself to vote for an exceptionally well-qualified nominee who won the support of Democrats and Republicans, liberals and libertarians and 66% of Wisconsin voters in the most recent Marquette Law School poll.
According to that survey, Judge Jackson was supported by 95% of Democrats, 67% of independents and almost a third of Republicans. Eighty-eight percent of Wisconsinites recognized that she was qualified. One notable result from the poll came in response to a question about whether a senator would be justified in voting against a qualified nominee simply because the senator is of a different party from the nominating president. Only 17% of those surveyed said it was appropriate to reject a qualified nominee based on rank partisanship, while 82% said such a choice could not be justified.
Unless Ron Johnson can come up with a better explanation for his vote than an idle reference to his “assumptions” about an able jurist who happened to be nominated by a president of a party other than his own, then the great majority of Wisconsinites should be looking this November for a senator who is more attuned to their values.