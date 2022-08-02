After the withdrawals of Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry from the Democratic primary contest, Steven Olikara says he is now the most serious remaining challenger to Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes for the party’s U.S. Senate nomination.
No one seriously doubts that Barnes has an overwhelming lead, especially now that he has collected endorsements from his top rivals and the party leadership. But Olikara is pushing forward with his campaign, arguing with his usual optimism, “We’re on our way up right now, and we’re enjoying the experience.”
Though Olikara has mounted a spirited bid — highlighting detailed plans for getting big money out of elections, reforming the political system and ending forever wars — the former Millennial Action Project CEO got his biggest boost when he won a place on the stage in the campaign’s only televised debate. WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee, which hosted the debate, set strict rules for participation. Until shortly before the debate, it looked like only Barnes, Lasry, Godlewski and Nelson would get a chance to make their cases. They had poll numbers — at least 5% support in the most recent Marquette University Law School — that were above the threshold for entry. Olikara did not. But organizers also allowed contenders to join the debate if they could collect 5,000 individual contributions before June 30.
Enter Andrew Yang.
The tech entrepreneur and 2020 Democratic presidential contender is focused these days on shaking up the political process. "Sixty-two percent of Americans now want a third party, a record high, because they can see that our leaders aren't getting it done," said Yang, who has worked with dissidents from both major parties and independents to form the new Forward Party. Yang has also endorsed candidates whom he believes are putting democratic renewal ahead of partisanship.
Olikara turned out to be one of those candidates, and Yang’s endorsement of the Wisconsinite in late June helped boost Olikara into the debate. Yang urged his enthusiastic supporters, known as the Yang Gang, to donate to Olikara, and within days the Senate candidate easily surpassed the 5,000-donor threshold.
Last week, after the Democratic Senate contest had been reshuffled, I asked Yang why he decided to back Olikara.
“I thought he belonged on the debate stage, and I was happy to lend a hand,” said the former presidential contender. “I’m glad that he’s attributed making the stage in part to my support, but the truth is that it’s always the candidate who is doing most of the work.”
Yang said he “spent some time with Steven and I realized that he was a phenomenal potential leader for the next generation.” The entrepreneur said he found he and Olikara were aligned not just on a number of particular issues but on the need to give voters more choices.
That was a theme of Olikara’s debate appearance, which earned generally high marks in Wisconsin and very high marks from Yang, who declared himself “impressed” with Olikara’s energetic performance.
“I’m sure the people of Wisconsin agree after having seen him in action,” Yang said.
That remains to be seen. Olikara has raised a significant amount of money for his campaign — just under $500,000 as of July 20 — but he does not have a lot of cash on hand for a final push, and he won’t be helped by headlines that suggest Barnes has everything wrapped up. With another boost from Yang and other supporters, he might get enough resources to be heard on the grassroots level, on social media and on TV.
But he might not even finish in second place, as a lot of Democratic primary voters had already cast absentee ballots for Nelson, Lasry and Godlewski before they quit the competition.
Those departures left space for Olikara to make his closing argument, but he has a lot of hurdles to leap in a very short amount of time to turn his claim that “we’ll shock the world on Aug. 9” into reality.