Alex Lasry was in great spirits Wednesday evening at a meet-and-greet event on Madison’s west side. The Milwaukee Bucks executive had just received the best poll numbers yet in his bid for the Democratic nomination to take on Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.
The latest Marquette University Law School poll had the frontrunner in the race, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, falling to 19%, while Lasry moved up to 16%. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski was at 7%, with Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson at 5%.
Lasry referred to the race as just about tied — a fair characterization, as the margin of error in the survey of Democratic voters was plus or minus 6.6%.
But the most significant number in the survey was the 48% undecided figure. With almost half of the likely electorate up for grabs a little more than three months before the August primary, this is a wide-open race. And the fact that Barnes has lost some support, after polling well ahead of the field in earlier polls, is significant.
I still see Barnes as the frontrunner. He’s an able campaigner with higher name recognition than his rivals, reasonable fundraising numbers and many of the most coveted endorsements. But Lasry is closing the gap, thanks in no small measure to lavish television advertising — $4.4 million invested so far — and the polished in-person appeal he displayed Wednesday at a bowling alley where a key supporter, state Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, had gathered 50 people to hear the candidate’s pitch.
In the last Marquette poll, Barnes led Lasry by 10 points. In the new poll, Barnes shed four points while Lasry added three. But the biggest gainer in the poll was Godlewski, who jumped four points from February. She, too, has begun advertising, though her $1 million outlay so far has been dwarfed by Lasry’s spending. The spike in Godlewski’s numbers suggests she has room to grow, especially if allies such as Emily’s List ramp up their efforts on her behalf.
Nelson’s not on air yet, but he continues to mount the sort of grassroots, issue-oriented campaign that has historically had appeal to progressive Democrats. On the day the poll was released, Nelson appeared in Madison’s Tenney Park with a crowd of mostly young Sunrise Movement activists who celebrated the former legislator for opposing the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline and supporting the Green New Deal. The next day, Nelson received the endorsement of Our Wisconsin Revolution, the organization of supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders and their allies, which is active statewide. Along with the labor union endorsements Nelson has collected, the OWR endorsement suggests he is piecing together the sort of organization that a candidate who lacks a big bank account needs in a crowded primary.
I’d counsel against the punditry that suggests this is becoming a Barnes-Lasry race that pits two Milwaukeeans against one another. What I’d suggest is that the race is becoming more fluid as Democratic voters focus in on the competition. No matter what the polls say, there is every reason to believe that the candidate who can make the best case that she or he can beat Johnson — whom Democrats desperately want to unseat — is still likely to come out on top.