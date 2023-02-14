The Republicans of the 1930s and 1940s used to call Franklin Roosevelt a socialist, and the 32nd president ridiculed them for doing so. He dismissed his attackers as misguided “economic royalists.”
Now Republicans call Joe Biden a socialist, and the 46th president is just as quick to mock them. Confronted outside a Democratic rally last year by protesters with signs claiming his administration was steering the country toward socialism, the president declared: “I love those signs when I came in — socialism. Give me a break, what idiots.”
During a 2020 campaign stop in Manitowoc, Biden challenged his detractors: “Look at my career, my whole career. I am not a socialist.” His point was well taken, as Biden’s record as a senator from Delaware marked him as one of the most business-friendly Democrats in the chamber.
Yet since his election to the presidency, Biden has begun to deliver a critique of capitalism that, while hardly radical, recognizes many of the complaints made by the system’s critics.
During Biden's 2023 State of the Union address, for instance, he spelled out concerns about the monopolistic excesses of capitalism in language rarely heard from an American president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt occupied the Oval Office eight decades ago.
"Look," said Biden, "capitalism without competition is not capitalism. It’s extortion. It’s exploitation."
Many socialists would argue that capitalism, even in its most benign form, is fundamentally about exploitation. But Biden's line of reasoning echoes that of FDR, who used his bully pulpit as a reckoning for the forces of reckless banking, speculation and monopoly — going so far as the declare in a 1936 campaign address, "They are unanimous in their hate for me, and I welcome their hatred."
The 32nd president began his first term by announcing: "The money changers have fled from their high seats in the temple of our civilization. We may now restore that temple to the ancient truths. The measure of the restoration lies in the extent to which we apply social values more noble than mere monetary profit."
That was not a socialist message. But it was a message informed by an understanding that capitalism could and would spin out of control if government failed to address its most abusive characteristics.
Biden has, since assuming the presidency, used speeches and executive orders to position himself — much like Roosevelt — as a president who wants to save the system from itself. In last week's State of the Union address, he upped the volume. "Look, I’m a capitalist. I’m a capitalist," the 46th president declared midway through his address to the Congress. With that reassurance delivered, however, he pivoted into a robust argument for taxing the rich.
"We have to reward work, not just wealth," said the president. "Pass my proposal for the billionaire minimum tax ... no billionaire should be paying a lower tax rate than a school teacher or a firefighter. I mean it."
Biden called for closing "the loopholes that allow the very wealthy to avoid paying their taxes.
"Instead of cutting the number of audits for wealthy taxpayers, I just signed a law to reduce the deficit by $114 billion by cracking down on wealthy tax cheats."
He also talked up a range of new taxes on corporations.
Why? To fund "investments in our future by finally making the wealthiest and biggest corporations begin to pay their fair share."
Nothing wrong with a little redistribution of wealth. And nothing wrong with acknowledging that capitalism without regulatory guard rails will quickly degenerate into "extortion" and "exploitation."
So it was that Biden urged Congress to "strengthen antitrust enforcement and prevent big online platforms from giving their own products an unfair advantage." He called on lawmakers to crack down on "junk fees, those hidden surcharges too many companies use to make you pay more." He pushed for them to "pass the PRO Act because businesses have a right — workers have a right to form a union." He called for a guarantee that all workers can earn a living wage and for measures to "make sure working parents can afford to raise a family with sick days, paid family medical leave, affordable child care."
That's not a New Deal. And it's certainly not the full agenda for an American social democracy that's been outlined by democratic socialists in the United States and abroad. But it is a vision for a strong government that recognizes, as Franklin Roosevelt did, "The first truth is that the liberty of a democracy is not safe if the people tolerate the growth of private power to a point where it becomes stronger than their democratic state itself."
What Biden outlined in his State of the Union address was a plan to temper the abuses of capitalism. And he labeled it as such. That's a good start. Now if only he would borrow another page from FDR and use his next State of the Union address to call for an Economic Bill of Rights. That's what FDR did in 1944 when he rejected proposals for a return to economic "normalcy" after the upheavals of the Great Depression and World War II. Instead, he said, "We cannot be content, no matter how high that general standard of living may be, if some fraction of our people — whether it be one-third or one-fifth or one-tenth — is ill-fed, ill-clothed, ill-housed, and insecure."
Notably, Roosevelt ran on that program and won reelection in 1944 and won more than 53% of the vote and an Electoral College landslide of 432-99. He also saw Democrats hold the U.S. Senate and add 22 seats to their House caucus — numbers that would give Biden the ability to move from a critique of capitalism to the vital work of taming its tendencies toward extortion and exploitation.