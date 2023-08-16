Republican presidential candidates will flock to Milwaukee next week to participate in their party’s first debate in the race for its 2024 presidential nomination.
But Donald Trump probably won’t join them.
Trump, who's been talking for months about skipping the Milwaukee debate, thinks his opponents in the race for nomination are a joke. And he knows that, if they end up debating without him in Milwaukee on Aug. 23, the spectacle will be a comic exercise in futility.
Imagine a debate in which the big question is whether Ron DeSantis or Mike Pence is more personable.
Imagine a debate where Tim Scott and Nikki Haley end up swapping South Carolina anecdotes.
Imagine a debate where North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum explains why the United States needs another billionaire president.
It’s a devastating scenario for the GOP. But don’t expect Republican leaders to get real and admit that a Fox News debate without the party’s front-runner, the man who has literally remade the GOP in his own image, is not a debate at all. It’s an embarrassing reminder of how, when Trump leaves the room, the party is over.
The former president recognizes this.
At a raucous rally in New Hampshire, Trump polled the crowd on whether he should join the debate, displaying the bravado of a prizefighter who has already claimed the title and is now mocking those who still want to get in the ring with him.
“They’re all saying ‘Is he going to go into the debate?’ and I say, ‘I don’t know. If you’re leading by 50 and 60 and 70 points, do you do that?’ I don’t know,” he crowed.
The audience responded to the “Should I debate?” question with boisterous shouts of “No! No! No!” Trump noted a scattering of “yes’s” and said, “See, some people say, ‘yes,’ but they hate to say it — because it doesn’t make sense when you’re leading by so much. But they like it for entertainment value because they’re selfish. They’re selfish.”
Then, as if to prove his point about the “entertainment value” of having the insult king of American politics take the stage on Aug. 23, Trump gleefully dismissed Chris Christie — who has suggested that skipping the debate would make the former president of the United States a “coward” — with crude jokes about the former New Jersey governor’s weight and a discussion of whether it was appropriate to refer to his rival as “a fat pig.”
The truth is that, whether Trump shows up in Milwaukee or not, the spotlight will be on him. Not on DeSantis. Not on Pence. Not on Christie. And not on the only GOP contender who seems to have gained anything akin to momentum, billionaire-wannabe Vivek Ramaswamy, whose over-the-top enthusiasm for Trump seems to suggest he is really running for a place on the former president’s vice presidential short list.
The same thing happened in 2016 when Trump skipped a Fox News debate prior to the Iowa caucuses and held his own event a few blocks down the street in Des Moines. Trump claimed that the decision was a winning move for him. “I did something that was very risky and I think it turned out great because I’m on the front page of every paper,” he announced back then. “I’m getting more publicity than if I (was in the debate).”
Trump’s “Will-he-or-won’t-he?” gambit is, again, working out great for him. He’s getting the headlines and, despite what Christie says, looking like the dominant figure that he is within Republican politics.
That’s got some Republicans begging Trump to debate. If Trump skips the Milwaukee debate, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says, “I think there’s a huge risk to offending Wisconsin voters, not just primary voters but overall.”
“I don’t think when all is said he can resist the idea that there’s going to be eight, nine, 10 people here in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with all this national attention, and he’s not going to be the one there to talk about it,” added Walker. “Frankly, if I was advising him, I’d tell him to come.”
But, of course, no one who is serious about getting ahead in Republican politics is taking advice from Walker, who entered the 2016 Republican presidential race as a front-runner but ended up quitting within two months —after being humiliated by Trump in their last debate together. And Walker isn’t even right in his assessment of the impact Trump’s skipping the debate would have on battleground-state voters.
Trump’s not worried about offending Wisconsin voters by skipping a debate in the summer of 2023. He knows that, by the time the 2024 election rolls around, they won’t care whether he ever debated Doug Burgum — or any of the “Scott Walkers” of 2024.