On pages 36 and 37 of the felony indictment of Donald Trump on four counts of working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith gets into the details of Trump’s attempt to use fake electors as part of the scheme.
According to the indictment:
“On January 6, starting in the early morning hours, the Defendant again turned to knowingly false statements aimed at pressuring the Vice President to fraudulently alter the election outcome, and raised publicly the false expectation that the Vice President might do so:
• At 1:00 a.m., the Defendant issued a Tweet that falsely claimed, ‘If Vice President Mike Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency. Many States want to decertify the mistake they made in certifying incorrect & even fraudulent numbers in a process NOT approved by their State Legislatures (which it must be). Mike can send it back!’
• At 8:17 a.m., the Defendant issued a Tweet that falsely stated, ‘States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!’
“On the morning of January 6, an agent of the Defendant contacted a United States Senator to ask him to hand-deliver documents to the Vice President. The agent then facilitated the receipt by the Senator's staff of the fraudulent certificates signed by the Defendant's fraudulent electors in Michigan and Wisconsin, which were believed not to have been delivered to the Vice President or Archivist by mail. When one of the Senator's staffers contacted a staffer for the Vice President by text message to arrange for delivery of what the Senator's staffer had been told were ‘[alternate slate[s] of electors for MI and WI because archivist didn't receive them,’ the Vice President's staffer rejected them.”
The senator is not named, but his identity was no mystery. The scenario Smith described precisely parallels that of Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, the bombastic Republican who has acknowledged he participated in conversations about delivering the lists to Pence. Johnson claims that involvement was brief, and that he was ignorant about the scheming that was going on.
But former Wisconsin Republican Party chair Andrew Hitt told the House Jan. 6 Committee that after official election results confirmed Biden had won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes Johnson spoke to him about having the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature override the will of the voters and name the state’s presidential electors.
According to documents released by the committee, Hitt turned over text messages he exchanged with Wisconsin Republican Party executive director Mark Jefferson a week before Wisconsin’s electors were due to cast their votes for Democrat Joe Biden.
Referring to Johnson by his first name, Hitt wrote, “Ron called me right after and now is arguing for us to have the legislature choose the electors. OMG.”
Jefferson responded: “What is he doing?”
Hitt replied, “There is a huge amount of pressure building on them to find a way around the electoral college.”
On Dec. 14, the duly chosen electors voted for Biden. But a cabal of Republican fake electors gathered to vote for Trump.
Those Wisconsin Republicans are among the “fraudulent electors” referred to in Smith’s indictment when it talks about the instance where “an agent of the Defendant contacted a United States Senator to ask him to hand-deliver documents to the Vice President” — and about how “The agent then facilitated the receipt by the Senator's staff of the fraudulent certificates signed by the Defendant's fraudulent electors in Michigan and Wisconsin.”