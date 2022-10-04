Richard Nixon believed Republicans could secure major wins in the 1970 midterm elections by running a campaign that claimed Democrats were the party of crime, campus turbulence and urban unrest. The narrative that Nixon and his vice president, Spiro Agnew, thought would prevail was that the Democrats were “radical liberals.” Nixon and Agnew traveled the country to amplify attacks on political rivals, and Nixon’s fundraising machine poured resources into the bitterly negative and often racially charged campaigns of GOP nominees for governorships and U.S. Senate seats.
“Republican party leaders are involved in a major political effort to win control of the House and Senate in November through the exploitation of fear, anxiety, and frustration,” noted The New York Times in an Oct. 12, 1970, editorial. “Instead of offering proposals aimed at solving the very real domestic problems before the country, they are shouting at scapegoats, working up emotions to a more intense pitch, and exacerbating the mistrust of one group of Americans for another.”
Sound familiar? Fifty-two years later, Republicans have settled on a strategy of attacking Democrats with messages every bit as crude and dishonest as the messaging from Nixon and Agnew in 1970.
As in the past, this year’s GOP campaign is based on a national template.
In Pennsylvania, Republicans are attacking Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman for supporting pardons and paroles for people who were convicted of marijuana-related offenses. In Wisconsin, Republicans are attacking Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for his record of pardoning people who have paid their debts to society.
In Florida, Republicans are attacking Rep. Val Demings, a former police chief who is the Democratic nominee against GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, for supporting proposals that the Black Lives Matter movement outlined for criminal justice reform. In Wisconsin, Republicans are attacking Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic challenger to GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, for arguing that communities can know both safety and justice.
The Democrats are described as “dangerous” and “radical leftists.”
As in 1970, the Republican attacks are based on false premises, distortions and outright lies. And, as in 1970, when Nixon was implementing his “southern strategy” to attract segregationist votes, Republicans are seeking to stir up racial resentment and division as part of a plan to win at any cost. That’s especially evident this year in the ugly campaigns being mounted against Black candidates such as Demings and Barnes.
The polls suggest Republicans have made some progress with this strategy. But the races where they have focused their greatest energy — including the contests for governor and senator in Wisconsin — remain close. Democrats can win these races if they counter GOP attacks with a strategy that shifts the debate toward the issues that matter most to voters.
That’s what Democrats did in Wisconsin in 1970, and it worked.
The Democratic ticket in Wisconsin that year was led by Pat Lucey, a former lieutenant governor who was seeking the governorship, and Sen. Bill Proxmire, who was seeking a third full term. Lucey and Proxmire were experienced politicians. They had been working to build the modern Democratic Party in Wisconsin for as long as Nixon had been forging his desperate political career. Lucey and Proxmire did not blink in the face of Nixon’s attacks. They did not stumble. They reclaimed the narrative from Republicans and defined the debate in their favor.
When Nixon and Agnew portrayed Proxmire as a supposedly soft-on-crime ally of student demonstrators, the Democrat dismissed the claims and focused on his successful advocacy for a “truth-in-lending” law that protected consumers from usurious interest rates, his fight against the redlining practices of big banks, and his support for Wisconsin workers and industries. Proxmire’s TV ads portrayed the senator as “fighting in Washington for a healthy Wisconsin economy.” The ads talked up his work to create “more markets for Wisconsin agriculture,” “more jobs for Wisconsin labor” and more prosperity for “Milwaukee, Kenosha Green Bay and Superior.”
When Nixon and Agnew attacked Lucey as an ally of student radicals, Lucey, a bespectacled realtor who looked every bit the successful businessman that he was, turned the discussion around on Nixon and suggested that the president’s policies — in Vietnam and at home — had stoked division and resentment. Then, like Proxmire, Lucey shifted back toward a deep discussion of economics — with an emphasis on concerns about rising inflation and unemployment.
Instead of getting distracted or overwhelmed by the Republican attacks, Proxmire and Lucey stayed on message, even when Nixon flew to Green Bay and attacked the Democrats as allies of a “very loud minority in this country.” Nixon used his Wisconsin speeches to claim that a silent majority would rise up and defeat the Democrats. Naming the Republican candidates who were opposing Lucey and Proxmire, he declared, “the most quiet, powerful voice in the world (would prevail) by voting on Nov. 3 for Jack Olson, for John Erickson.”
Nixon was wrong. The campaign of fear and intimidation failed.
On Nov. 3, the steady campaigns of Pat Lucey and Bill Proxmire — candidates who refused to be rattled by the attacks and instead focused on bread-and-butter economic issues that actually mattered to Wisconsin voters — were swept to victory
These are different times, to be sure. Evers and Barnes are different political figures than Lucey and Proxmire. But the Republican attacks are coming from the same playbook. And today’s Democrats need to respond with the same clarity and the same determination to shape the narrative as Democrats who won critical races of the past.