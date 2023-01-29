There’s a fair argument to be made that Thomas Paine called the United States into being with the pamphlet "Common Sense." Yet when Paine sought to cast a vote in one of the last elections of his life, he was denied the franchise by a partisan election official who disapproved of the man who in 1776 inspired the revolutionary cause with his declaration, “We have it in our power to begin the world over again.”
Paine, who was born 286 years ago today, was a good deal more radical than the other founders of the American experiment. He opposed slavery, respected the rights of women, raised difficult questions about organized religion and warned against the spread of economic and political inequality. His stances earned rebukes from the likes of John Adams, who decried Paine’s writing as “malignant.” And the pamphleteer was not invited to join the congresses and conventions that produced the founding documents of the new republic.
So Paine kept writing pamphlets, including "The American Crisis," an essential tract of the Revolutionary War period, as well as "The Age of Reason," "Rights of Man" and his great argument for the expansion of voting rights, 1795’s “Dissertation on the First Principles of Government.” In the latter tract, he announced, “The right of voting for representatives is the primary right by which other rights are protected.”
Paine’s views made him an iconic figure for anti-monarchists and freethinkers the world over. So much so that he would declare in "Rights on Man," “The world is my country, all mankind are my brethren, and to do good is my religion.”
While Paine traveled the world, he settled in the last years of his life in a cottage in New Rochelle, New York, which had been granted to him because of his patriotic service to the cause of America. It was from that cottage that he went to vote in the election of 1806, only to be denied the franchise by election inspector, Elisha Ward, a man of Tory leanings who claimed that Paine was not a citizen of the country whose cause he had so ardently championed before, during and after the Revolutionary War.
When Paine objected that he was, in fact, a citizen and argued that he had a right to vote, he was threatened with arrest if he did not leave the polling place. Paine’s appeals were denied by political and judicial partisans who refused to respect his right to cast a ballot.
Paine’s experience was particularly unsettling because the pamphleteer had spent so much of his life seeking to expand the franchise. In 1795, for instance, he broke with the elitists who erected economic barriers to voting rights, arguing, “this exclusion from the right of voting implies a stigma on the moral character of the persons excluded; and this is what no part of the community has a right to pronounce upon another part. No external circumstance can justify it: wealth is no proof of moral character; nor poverty of the want of it.”
Paine’s enthusiasm for democracy was deemed radical in his day, and in the decades that followed his death. For much of the 19th and early 20th centuries, he was written out of elite histories of America’s founding. Yet his fight for the franchise, on the page and in person, makes him the founder who merits recollection in an era when the Tories of our time still threaten voting rights.
"In every way," says Paine historian Harvey Kaye, "we should be celebrating Thomas Paine as the founder who got it right."