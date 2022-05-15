When he heard that members of United Auto Workers Local 180 were on strike against CNH, the multinational corporation that makes Case agricultural equipment in Racine County, Tom Nelson raced to join their picket line.
The Outagamie county executive who is one of a number of Democrats competing in the August primary to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, rarely misses a change to show solidarity with workers and their unions. And he doesn’t just come for the photo op. Nelson listens.
What he heard in Racine was deep concern about the company’s plan to cut off health insurance benefits for workers who are exercising their right to strike. While the UAW will use its resources to cover CNH employees who are in the midst of a contract dispute with the company, there was plenty of fretting about the challenges the shift might create, especially for workers with chronic conditions.
Nelson had heard this story before. He’s something of an expert on labor relations, having written a book, "One Day Stronger: How One Union Local Saved a Mill and Changed an Industry — and What It Means for American Manufacturing," on the fight to prevent the shuttering of the Appleton Coated plant in the Fox River Valley.
Familiar with the history of labor struggles and passionate about efforts to renew the union movement, Nelson gets righteously indignant about the abuses corporations employ in efforts to undermine unions. And he was especially furious about CNH’s plan to slash health care benefits.
Nelson returned to Racine Friday for a roundtable discussion with UAW members to discuss strategies for fighting back against companies that treat their employees as pawns in labor disputes. Among other things, Nelson talked up the Striking Workers Healthcare Protection Act, a measure introduced by Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania, to bar corporations from cancelling health insurance for striking workers.
“When I get to Washington, I’m going to cosponsor that bill, and we’re going to get it passed,” Nelson told me last week. The Senate candidate says he wants to work closely with Brown, one of the most ardent union backers in Congress, to advance a pro-union agenda that tears down the structural barriers that too frequently prevent workers from organizing and exercising their collective bargaining rights.
The Democrats who want to take on Johnson are generally strong supporters of unions. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, whose father was a UAW member and who has solid record of working with the labor movement, traveled to Racine to show solidarity with the Case workers. And Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry is touting the endorsements he has received from a number of building trades unions.
But Nelson argues that he is especially well-prepared to fight for workers and their unions in the Senate. As someone who has studied the assault on labor, and who has lived it in the Fox River Valley, Nelson says he is ready to eliminate “the tools of intimidation that that corporations use to threaten workers.”
Nelson’s pitch is straight forward. “Wisconsin workers,” he says, “need a senator with a worldview that sees all the moving pieces and knows exactly how to take the corporations on.”