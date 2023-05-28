The first soldiers in the cause of the American experiment were called to action by Thomas Paine, the radical pamphleteer who in 1776 declared:
“We have it in our power to begin the world over again. A situation, similar to the present, hath not happened since the days of Noah until now. The birthday of a new world is at hand, and a race of men, perhaps as numerous as all Europe contains, are to receive their portion of freedom from the events of a few months. The reflection is awful, and in this point of view, how trifling, how ridiculous, do the little paltry cavilings of a few weak or interested men appear, when weighed against the business of a world.”
The business of the new world Paine envisioned was that of liberation — from the British Empire, from colonialism and from the immoral arrangements of elites who would enslave and indenture the many in the service of the few. Paine preached that the “new world” of the United States needed to end human bondage. So, too, did the best of those who answered his call and marched into battle against King George III and the cruel fantasy that monarchs and their autocratic associates were divinely empowered to rule over humanity.
This is history I learned on the Memorial Days of my youth, when we garlanded the graves of war veterans in the cemetery south of Union Grove.
Buried there was Revolutionary War vet Phineas Cadwell, a true follower of Paine — from 1776 until his death on the eve of the Civil War.
Cadwell enlisted with the 18th Regiment Connecticut Militia in the year the rebellion began. He mustered out four years later and lived the life of a New England innkeeper. At age 93, he moved west to Wisconsin after receiving a land grant that recognized his service in what Paine described as “the cause of all mankind.”
Cadwell took those words to heart. He was not satisfied with a fight that delivered only a portion of liberty to a portion of humanity.
As one of the last surviving veterans of the Revolutionary War, Caldwell served as a living link with the founding faith that “all men (and women) are created equal.” When he finally died at age 99, on Feb. 11, 1857, he was just 17 days short of his 100th birthday. And America was just four years away from Civil War. Knowing he would not live to see the fight to abolish the original sin of the American experiment resolved, Cadwell made his epitaph an antislavery statement.
"Oh my country, how sure I loved thee,” it read. “In my youth I fought for, sought and saw thy prosperity. Free all thy sons. May thy freedom be universal and perpetual.”
That radical demand for the future recalled what was best about the nation’s founding faith.
Paine, Cadwell and the finest of their comrades understood that they did not fight for their freedom alone. Theirs was not an empty vision of “liberty” that allowed them to do as they pleased, with no concern for the freedom of others. They had a deeper and ongoing duty.
The revolution was, to be sure, a righteous rebellion against the concentrated wealth and power of the distant elites of London. But it would be an incomplete revolution if new elites arose to abuse power in the United States.
Cadwell lived long enough to explain the plain truth that for America's potential to be realized it needed to maintain a revolutionary determination to upend the deepest injustice of its founding and make real the promise of liberty for all.