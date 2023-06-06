The debt ceiling agreement that was hashed out by President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy won congressional approval with little trouble last week, after a miserable month in which McCarthy and his Republican cabal sought to hold the nation’s economy hostage in order to advance a punishing political agenda.
The deal that Biden got was better than expected — a testament to the negotiating skills of one of Washington’s most seasoned political tacticians. That frustrated many Republicans, and there was predictable opposition from the GOP’s most right-wing extremists (including Wisconsin Rep. Tom Tiffany and Sen. Ron Johnson), who complained that the agreement’s cruel cuts to domestic programs did not go far enough.
But the more thoughtful and morally valid objections came from progressive Democrats who broke with their own party's president to oppose an agreement that hikes Pentagon spending and maintains tax breaks for billionaires while literally denying food to hungry Americans.
The 46 House Democrats who opposed the agreement — along with four Senate Democrats and Vermont independent Bernie Sanders — knew the proposal would be approved and signed by Biden. They were not trying to embarrass the president. They understood Biden was put in a terrible spot by McCarthy and a Republican Party that now rejects even the most basic premises of fiscal responsibility. They recognized the importance of temporarily suspending the federal government's borrowing limit in order to avoid the economic chaos that could extend from a default on payments.
But they wanted to register opposition to a dysfunctional process and the harmful agenda it advanced.
“I understand why my colleagues supported this measure,” said Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, who joined another Wisconsin Democrat, Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Town of Vermont, in voting against the deal. “The threat of a default has serious implications for the American people, our nation, our economy, and global markets. I don’t make this decision lightly. But I worry Republicans are setting a dangerous precedent and I cannot support their hostage negotiations. Republicans have a reckless habit of legislating through extortion, and it must stop.”
Pocan had similar objections to the process.
“For months, I have been calling on Speaker McCarthy to put a clean debt ceiling bill on the floor to avoid bringing our nation to the brink of an unnecessary economic catastrophe, just as we did three times under President Trump and 78 times since 1960,” explained the former Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair. “Instead, he and his Republican colleagues chose to engage in hostage-taking, refusing to raise the debt ceiling to avoid default unless paired with devastating cuts to essential government programs. While I am relieved the president and Democratic leadership were able to walk back the worst of the Republicans’ demands, as a member of the Appropriations Committee, I was unable to support this final agreement due to remaining unanswered questions.”
In particular, Pocan, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, raised concerns about “undisclosed side deals, including a shortfall of $58 billion in promised domestic funding not explicitly guaranteed in the language of the bill for things like education, healthcare, and more.”
He also raised concerns about undermining the work of the Appropriations Committee, one of the few places on Capitol Hill where Democrats and Republicans work together on a regular basis.
Pocan objected to the agreement’s worst compromise, which involved “severely restraining domestic spending while continuing to inflate unchecked defense spending for the Pentagon.” And he rejected the cruel calculus of a bill that “expands SNAP work requirements for older Americans and threatens cash assistance for the lowest-income families, while simultaneously rescinding critical IRS investments intended to crack down on wealthy tax cheats.”
“Moreover," he added, “this bill weakens key environmental and climate protections.”
Moore, who represents a district with significant pockets of poverty, focused on the Republican demand that older Americans who have lost their jobs face new obstacles — including punitive work requirements — to accessing food and other necessities from the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) programs.
“While this agreement doesn’t include many of the House GOP’s most damaging proposals, it does double down on their so-called work requirements,” explained Moore. “Study after study shows that work requirements are ineffective in their supposed goal of helping struggling Americans become gainfully employed. And historically, TANF’s specific work requirements have helped supply a low-wage workforce. These policies don’t trampoline people out of poverty but trap our most vulnerable in quicksand as a permanent underclass. I refuse to support the expansion of a failed policy, which will disproportionately hurt poor, Black women.”
Moore and Pocan did not casually or irresponsibly reject the agreement, as did so many of their Republican colleagues. Rather, they cast well-considered and morally grounded votes on behalf of a better vision for the United States.
“While I am relieved that we will avoid an economic default, I remain steadfast that we never should have had to engage with an extreme MAGA Republican-dominated caucus in hostage negotiations over Americans’ livelihoods to begin with,” said Pocan. “Looking forward, we should eliminate the unnecessary debt ceiling to avoid any question of the full faith and credit of the United States.”