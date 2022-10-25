The defense of democracy requires a broad front of supporters who rise above petty politics.
Unfortunately, partisanship gets in the way.
It has been heartening over the past few months to witness the championship of basic tenets of democracy by members of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, where Democrats such as Bennie Thompson and Jamie Raskin have worked in close collaboration with Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.
But Cheney was defeated in her Wyoming Republican primary. Kinzinger did not bother to bid for reelection in an Illinois primary where he would almost certainly have been crushed by a challenger who amplified Donald Trump’s big lies about the 2020 election.
For reasons of partisanship, the vast majority of elected Republicans have rejected the traditional bipartisan defense of democracy. And if the GOP gains control of the House on Nov. 8, as polls suggest is quite possible, the Jan. 6 committee’s vital work will be upended by Republicans who have pledged to shut down the investigation. That’s absurd, yet a substantial portion of the electorate will accept this false premise because they have been conditioned to believe that anything said by Democrats or dissident Republicans is suspect.
The mess that we’re in is serious. But that doesn’t mean there’s no way out. If insurrectionist Republicans and their allies are roundly defeated on Nov. 8, this would certainly increase agitation inside the GOP for a move away from Trumpism. That’s hardly a guaranteed result. So it’s a good bet that we’re going to need voices from outside the political competition that speak to the task of renewing our battered democracy.
This is why there must be groups that rise above the partisan fray and bring clarity to questions of voting rights, fair elections and the great struggle to assure that the will of the people is expressed in the governance of the United States.
Today there are a number of groups that embrace this work, including the League of Women Voters, Common Cause, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign and the Brennan Center for Justice. They all need our support. But to my view, the group that has most consistently and most effectively championed democracy over the long haul is the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the local chapter of which I’ll be with for Saturday night’s Freedom Fund Dinner.
Founded in 1909 at a point when most Black Americans were denied the franchise, the NAACP made advocacy for democracy central to its mission from day one. W.E.B. Du Bois, the scholar and activist who served as founding editor of the NAACP’s journal, The Crisis, famously declared, “The question which you and I have to settle is this: can we envision and do we want a democracy where the rights of all citizens are equal?”
Du Bois could envision such a democracy, and he devoted his life to seeking it. He and the other founders of the NAACP made the group the clearest champion of robust democracy in a country where voting rights were brutally constrained by Jim Crow segregation, literacy tests in the South and racist attitudes in the North — and by sexism and economic inequality in every corner of the country. The NAACP took them all on, with an understanding that, as Du Bois would eventually write, “There can be no perfect democracy curtailed by color, race, or poverty.”
Through much of its history, the NAACP was at odds with the Democratic Party of the southern segregationists who championed American apartheid. It found allies among Republicans such as Wisconsin Sen. Robert M. La Follette and Belle Case La Follette in the struggle against a resurgent Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s. Later, a partnership between NAACP leaders and Wendell Willkie, the Republican nominee for president in 1940, would pressure the administration of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and World War II defense industries to begin dismantling segregation. Willkie embraced the groundbreaking “Double V” campaign of The Pittsburgh Courier — then one of the largest Black-owned publications in the country — which demanded “Democracy Abroad and at Home.”
In the post-war era, the NAACP challenged Democratic and Republican presidents to recognize that the struggle for civil rights went to the heart of the question of whether the U.S. would ever be a true democracy. With the enactment of the Constitution’s 24th amendment, which banned poll taxes, as well as the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, there were those who suggested that the struggle to meet the promise of American democracy was essentially complete.
But the NAACP and its great allies, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and A. Philip Randolph, the longtime leader of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters union, well understood that the struggle was far from finished. The backlash politics of the late 1960s was not a phenomenon isolated by region or time. As the racist Willie Horton ads that attacked Michael Dukakis’ 1988 Democratic presidential candidacy illustrated, cynical political operatives would continue to undermine the democratic discourse at election time.
This year’s ugly campaign in Wisconsin, which has seen Willie Horton-style ads used to attack Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the first Black candidate nominated by a major party for the U.S. Senate, serves as a reminder that we have a long way to go when it comes to creating an honest political discourse.
Thankfully, the NAACP keeps the faith, continuing its bold advocacy for voting rights, fair elections and a democracy where the rights of all citizens are equal.