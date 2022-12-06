Wisconsin’s rich political history has been shaped not just by the two major parties of the moment, but by alternative parties that sometimes became major players in the progress of the state.
Wisconsin would not be the state that we know today had the Progressive Party not taken charge in the 1930s and 1940s. The Progressives transformed the state’s policies, tipping the balance away from corporate power and toward the interests of working people, farmers and small business owners.
Similarly, the Milwaukee Socialists — working on their own and in alliance with the Progressives — upended the politics of Wisconsin’s largest city, and by extension the state, from the 1910s to the 1960s.
Through substantial stretches of Wisconsin history, the so-called “major” parties found themselves playing catchup with the so-called “minor” parties.
It is with this in mind that we should make note of the fact that the Green Party, which briefly lost its ballot status in Wisconsin, won its way back into contention in the Nov. 8 election. While attention was sharply focused on the bitter battles between Democrats and Republicans, Green candidate Sharyl McFarland won 41,496 votes for secretary of state.
That was just 1.6% of the overall total. But under Wisconsin law, which has historically favored multiparty democracy, that was enough to secure the Greens a ballot line for the next four years. Their candidates will join the Libertarian and Constitution parties, as well as the Democrats and Republicans, at the top of ballots for president in 2024 and statewide posts such as governor in 2026.
The Greens have never been so successful in the United States as they are in much of the rest of the world, where Greens have helped form governments in countries such as Germany and sit in the parliaments of Canada, the United Kingdom, France and many other countries. But they have issues that make them influential — especially their strong stance on the climate crisis.
The party’s influence on the process can be controversial. In 2020, the Green Party’s presidential vote in Wisconsin was greater than the margin between that of Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton. A lot of Democrats blamed the Greens for tipping the election to Trump. But that complaint neglects the fact that Clinton failed to campaign in the state in the fall of that year and never really developed a coherent rural program. It also neglects the significantly greater vote that year for the Libertarians — a party that attracted a substantial number of liberal votes because of its advocacy for ending the drug war and dramatically reducing spending on the military-industrial complex.
Ultimately, alternative parties rise and fall based on the mood of an electorate that, polls suggest, has grown increasingly frustrated with the major parties.
The deep partisan divisions of the moment may not create an opening for the Greens or the Libertarians, or other alternatives, in the immediate moment. But Republicans and Democrats would be wise to recognize that Wisconsin voters have a history of rejecting major parties in turbulent times.
The Republican Party did not even exist when statehood was achieved in 1848. And while it quickly became the dominant party in the state after its 1854 founding in Ripon, the party hit a very rough spot in the Great Depression years of the 1930s. In 1934, the Republican nominee for governor, dairy farmer Howard Greene, finished in third place, behind Progressive former Gov. Philip La Follette and Democratic Gov. Albert Schmedeman. For three legislative sessions during the 30s, the Republicans held fewer state Assembly seats than either the Democrats or the independent Progressives.
A decade earlier, in the early 1920s, the Democratic Party was such a dismally weak force in Wisconsin politics that it couldn’t even qualify for a ballot line. In 1922, so few people voted in the party primary that its candidate for governor, Arthur Bentley, had to run as an independent in November.
Bentley won just 10.6% of the vote, barely beating the Socialist candidate. That was something of a highpoint for the Democrats. Two years later, the Democratic presidential nominee, Wall Street lawyer John Davis, finished a dismal third, with just 8% of the vote. And in 1926, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Virgil Cady, barely managed a third-place finish.
Democratic gubernatorial candidates would go on to finish third in the elections of 1936, 1938, 1940 and 1942.
Through the 1920s, 1930s and early 1940s, Democrats were the third party in the state Legislature. For seven sessions, they had fewer seats than the Republican or Socialist parties. For five sessions, they had fewer seats than the Republicans and the Progressives.
For four sessions in the 1920s, the Democrats held zero state Senate seats.
Yet the Democrats persisted.
Today, they hold most statewide offices and have won eight of the last nine presidential contests in Wisconsin.
By the same token, the Republicans have a lock on the Legislature and the state’s congressional delegation. While gerrymandering has surely helped the GOP, they remain genuinely competitive at most levels of state politics.
So the two-party system is strong in Wisconsin.
For now. ￼