Scott Walker assumed the governorship of Wisconsin 12 years ago and declared war on the state’s towns, villages, cities and counties. Instead of encouraging working relationships between the state government and Wisconsin’s many municipalities, Walker created chaos in the hope that it would cause local governments to turn against their own employees.
At part of Walker’s sweeping assault on public-sector unions, he reworked labor laws to undermine the ability of municipal employees to engage in collective bargaining for fair wages, benefits and workplace safety. Then he proposed a budget that cut funding for local governments. That created a chaotic circumstance where municipal officials were forced to utilize Walker’s “tools” to cut costs.
Municipal budgets are carefully balanced, and Walker put the people that manage them in a bind. PolitiFact noted several years ago that Walker reduced shared revenue — the general state aid to local governments not tied to a specific purpose — by $76 million, or 9 percent.
"That move," PolitiFact said, "made in Walker’s first state budget, was the largest such cut in at least a decade. Walker also put strict limits on how much local governments could raise property taxes.”
Over the ensuing years, shared revenues remained flat or increased at a far slower rate than was needed. In effect, Walker and his allies starved local governments of vital resources. He was especially tough on the state’s largest city, Milwaukee. Midway through the Republican governor’s tenure, state Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, recalled, “In 2012, Governor Walker cut shared revenue to the City of Milwaukee by 4.3 percent, or $12.4 million dollars. Through 2016, such cuts have not been restored.”
Over time, Walker’s approach did more and more damage in more and more places.
Essential services were cut. Able employees quit. Recruiting of new workers became difficult. It was a mess that kept getting worse.
Even after Walker was swept from office in 2018, his Republican allies retained control of the state Legislature and prevented Democratic Gov. Tony Evers from undoing much of the damage. But after Evers won a second term in 2022 by a comfortable margin, things began to loosen up.
Last week, after considerable wrangling, Evers and Republican legislative leaders agreed to a plan that will move more money to municipalities and that will allow the Milwaukee Common Council and the Milwaukee County Board to raise sales taxes to address underfunded pensions. While Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, dubs the arrangement “a transformational shared revenue deal," it’s not quite that. The shared revenue funds are insufficient to close many of the gaps that opened during the Walker years, and the money comes with strings attached.
Senate Democratic leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, and Assembly Democratic leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, observed on Thursday: “Our local communities have been starved of shared revenue funding for years, impacting their ability to provide essential local services to their residents. We appreciate that our Republican colleagues have finally recognized the importance of this issue after their years of inaction.”
Instead of declaring victory, they said, “Every community in Wisconsin is impacted differently by this proposal. For some, this is progress, for others, it doesn’t cut the mustard. What we know for sure is that our work is not complete — we must continue to pursue legislation that empowers local governments and creates communities where people want to grow, live, and work.”
That’s the right perspective. This is not the finish of the many nightmares that our former governor imposed upon the state of Wisconsin. But this does look like the beginning of the end of Scott Walkerism — and that, by any measure, is good news.