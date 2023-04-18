When Tammy Baldwin announced last week that she would seek a third term as Wisconsin’s junior U.S. senator, she did so as a frontrunner — which is somewhat remarkable in the battleground state of Wisconsin.
Wisconsin is a constantly contested state, where Democrats and Republicans can stake reasonable claims on most major posts. Just last year, for instance, as Democrat Tony Evers was winning the governorship by a comfortable margin, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson barely retained his seat by under 27,000 votes.
While top Democrats started running early and aggressively against Johnson — with former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, former state Treasurer (now Secretary of State) Sarah Godlewski, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry all mounting serious bids for the nomination Barnes eventually won — the Republicans who might challenge Baldwin next year are still in the “considering” stage.
Ultimately, the GOP will have a candidate — perhaps U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany or businessman Eric Hovde — and the party will mount a serious challenge. With the Senate split 51-49 in favor of the Democrats, Republicans will be looking for every opportunity to claim seats that might restore the majority they lost after the 2020 election cycle. But it’s likely that Montana and Ohio — where Democratic Sens. Jon Tester and Sherrod Brown are up for reelection in states that voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020 — will be bigger targets for the national GOP than Wisconsin.
Why? A lot of it has to do with Baldwin, who has emerged as one of the most politically successful political figures in the modern history of Wisconsin. Because Baldwin tends to focus more on the work of governing than on grabbing the media spotlight, pundits don’t tend to portray her as a political dynamo. But the record confirms her status as such.
Baldwin won her first election campaign for a Dane County Board seat — as a 24-year-old law student representing a UW-Madison campus-area district — in 1986. She was reelected in 1988, 1990 and 1992. In the fall of 1992, she was elected to the state Assembly and reelected in 1994 and 1996. Elected to Congress in 1998, she was reelected in 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010. Then she was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012 and 2018. She has mounted more than 15 campaigns at the local, state and federal levels of American politics, and she has prevailed every time.
Often she has faced uphill contests against better-known and more politically connected rivals.
In 1992, when state Rep. David Clarenbach’s decision to run for Congress opened up one of the safest Democratic seats in the state Legislature, some of the ablest and most ambitious politicians in Madison — including future Mayor Dave Cieslewicz — entered the Democratic primary. Baldwin beat them all and then overcame a determined general election challenge from former Madison School Board member and mayoral candidate Mary Kay Baum.
Six years later, she faced Dane County Executive Rick Phelps and state Sen. Joe Wineke in the Democratic primary for the open congressional seat representing south central Wisconsin’s Second District. Phelps and Wineke both represented larger portions of the district than Baldwin, and Phelps had close ties to President Bill Clinton. But Baldwin won. Then, that fall, she beat state Insurance Commissioner Jo Musser, a moderate Republican who had the backing of popular Gov. Tommy Thompson and outgoing Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Klug.
Fourteen years later, when Democratic U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl announced he was stepping down, Baldwin announced her candidacy for the Senate seat, cleared the Democratic field and defeated former Gov. Tommy Thompson in the November election.
In contest after contest, Baldwin broke political barriers, achieving an unprecedented list of breakthrough victories. She won her County Board and state legislative races as an out-and-proud member of the LGBTQ+ community. She was the first women to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. House, and in the U.S. Senate. She was the first openly LGBTQ+ non-incumbent elected to the U.S. House, and the first openly LGBTQ+ person ever elected to the U.S. Senate.
Baldwin also campaigned and served as a progressive, taking bolder stands and casting bolder votes than most Democrats. She opposed corporate free-trade deals and banking reforms that were supported by Clinton and other top Democrats, and she was right in doing so. She opposed the Patriot Act and the rush to war in Iraq. During George W. Bush’s presidency, she supported resolutions to impeach Vice President Dick Cheney and Attorney General Alberto Gonzales.
Throughout her career, she’s supported single-payer “Medicare for all” health care reform, called for a rethink of ill-thought drug laws and championed organized labor. She returned from Washington in 2011 and rallied with workers and students in the rotunda of the state Capitol to voice opposition to former Gov. Scott Walker’s assault on public employees and the unions that represent them.
Thompson, one of the most skilled political figures in Wisconsin history, thought he could attack Baldwin’s record and turn Wisconsinites against her in the 2012 U.S. Senate race. He lost by more than 150,000 votes. Six years later, Leah Vukmir, one of the most prominent Republicans in the state Senate, tried a similar strategy. She lost by almost 300,000 votes.
Baldwin knows how to win Wisconsin. She does it as a hard-working progressive who maintains a deep connection with the voters of the state and takes every campaign seriously. She knows better than anyone that she is not guaranteed reelection in 2024. But those who underestimate her are neglecting the fact that Wisconsinites have displayed a very strong inclination toward electing Tammy Baldwin.