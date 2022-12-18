Pope Francis has, since assuming the leadership of the Catholic Church almost a decade ago, maintained a wise critique of capitalism’s excesses. Even as billionaires have dominated the headlines, the pope has spoken of the “new tyranny” of unfettered capitalism and the threat to humanity posed by “an unjust international system in which ‘King Money’ is at the center.”
The pontiff has encouraged a broader discourse about an economic order in which so few have so much and so many have so little. In so doing, he has put broader economic debates in perspective, especially when he has argued that “as long as the problems of the poor are not radically resolved by rejecting the absolute autonomy of markets and financial speculation and by attacking the structural causes of inequality, no solution will be found for the world’s problems or, for that matter, to any problems.”
The pope’s critics suggest he has promoted a radical analysis. But he is not forging a new theology. Rather, he is returning to a very old one — that of the teacher who, we are told, drove the money changers from the courtyards of the temple and said to a wealthy young man, "If you want to be complete, go, sell what you own, and give the money to the poor.”
As Paul Buhle, the great historian and archivist of the American left, explained in his necessary book, "Radical Jesus: A Graphic History of Faith" (Herald Press), the Nazarene spoke truth to power and challenged an existing order with a message of liberation and deliverance for the dispossessed.
This social gospel has found expression in movements across millenniums, in books and in music — in songs such as Good King Wenceslas, and in Jackson Browne's "The Rebel Jesus," a tune he first performed on the brilliant 1991 Chieftains album, "The Bells of Dublin."
Over the decades since its first recording, the song has become a favorite for celebrants of the season who suspect the Nazarene might be disinclined toward the commercial chaos that has come to characterize its contemporary expression.
All the streets are filled with laughter and light
And the music of the season
And the merchants' windows are all bright
With the faces of the children
And the families hurrying to their homes
As the sky darkens and freezes
They'll be gathering around the hearths and tales
Giving thanks for all God's graces
And the birth of the rebel Jesus.
Browne welcomes the celebration but encourages us to bring along a sense of perspective.
We guard our world with locks and guns
And we guard our fine possessions
And once a year when Christmas comes
We give to our relations
And perhaps we give a little to the poor
If the generosity should seize us
But if any one of us should interfere
In the business of why they are poor
They get the same as the rebel Jesus.
Browne and Buhle invite us to reflect more deeply on the teachings of the rebel Jesus.
So, too, do the teachings of Pope Francis, especially when he asks us to consider the "widening gap between those who have more and those who must be content with the crumbs." This reflection has the potential to prod not just one church, not just one faith, but whole communities — indeed whole nations — to ponder the deeper questions of political and economic morality.
That is to the good, as are the testaments, the songs and the books that amplify the teachings of the rebel, the radical, whose birth is celebrated on Dec. 25.