The U.S. Supreme Court’s decisions last Thursday to overturn almost 50 years of precedent and to strike down the ability of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and other colleges and universities to employ race-conscious admissions policies was widely anticipated.
Right-wingers with influence in Congress and the courts have long advocated for overturning what educators know to be a valid and necessary form of affirmative action. The latest rulings confirm that this court no longer respects its own precedents, and, in the words of Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, represents “a supreme setback for civil rights and opportunity for people of color, women, and others historically underrepresented in the halls of higher education."
The decisions by the conservative majority on the high court, as U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Town of Vermont, says, are more evidence of the many ways in which "corruption and extremism have taken root on the bench.”
The only honest statements coming from that bench were found in the dissents from last week’s decisions.
In her scathing rejection of the court’s 6-3 ruling in the case of Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote: “With let-them-eat-cake obliviousness, today, the majority pulls the ripcord and announces ‘colorblindness for all’ by legal fiat. But deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life.”
Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in her equally powerful dissent from the court’s 6-2 ruling in the case of Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, explained that the decision “subverts the constitutional guarantee of equal protection by further entrenching racial inequality in education, the very foundation of our democratic government and pluralistic society.” Ignoring race, Sotomayor argued, “will not equalize a society that is racially unequal. What was true in the 1860s, and again in 1954, is true today: Equality requires acknowledgment of inequality.”
Progressives acknowledge this truth. But it will take more than recognition of the wrong that’s been done to develop the political consensus to reverse the court’s destructive assault on race-based admissions policies. To win the coming fight, it’s vital to put things in perspective — not with vague or apologetic assertions but with arguments that are as dynamic as those made by Justices Jackson and Sotomayor.
U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a New York Democrat who also happens to be one of the most experienced educators on Capitol Hill, is providing those arguments.
Bowman, a former public school teacher and principal who has a doctorate in educational leadership, argues that race-conscious admissions policies “are critical to ensuring that our Black and brown students, who have already experienced redlining and systemic underinvestment in their schools and communities, have an equitable shot at higher education to pursue their dreams.”
The congressman, who works closely with Pocan on a host of issues, puts the broader discussion of affirmative action in perspective when he says: “We all benefit from diversity in our schools. It is the key to learning from and understanding each other. Our education system is already plagued with inequities, from racially biased standardized testing to legacy and donor-based admissions that favor generational wealth. Affirmative action is essential to racial and economic justice in education. We must commit to fighting back against this devastating decision and to promoting equitable access to higher education for our Black and brown students. This means canceling student debt, ensuring everyone has access to free public college, and passing my Fair College Admissions for Students Act, which would end the legacy and donor-based admissions practices that favor the white and wealthy. Our democracy depends on equity in education from preschool to college to vocational school and beyond so that every young person in our country has access to the tools they need to unlock their brilliance and reach their full potential.”
The Fair College Admissions for Students Act, which Bowman proposed in the 117th Congress, and which he’ll reintroduce in this Congress, focuses on a frequently neglected form of affirmative action that primarily benefits wealthy white people — and that the court has permitted to stand. Specifically, it would end colleges’ and universities’ practice of giving legacy admissions preferences to the children of alumni and donors. It has been estimated that applying as a legacy student can double to quadruple one’s chances of getting into a highly selective university, according to Bowman. He explaines: “The legacy admissions practice which disproportionately benefits rich, white, and connected students, and has antisemitic and anti-immigrant roots, creates another systemic barrier to accessing higher education for low-income students, students of color, and first-generation students.”
Wisconsin’s representatives should back Bowman’s legislation and join him in recognizing that, “All students deserve an equitable opportunity to gain admission to institutions of higher education, but students whose parents didn’t attend or donate to a university are often overlooked in the admissions process due to the historically classist and racist legacy and donor admissions practices at many schools across the country.”