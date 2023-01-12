When a pair of newly elected Democratic legislators from Milwaukee took seats in the Wisconsin Assembly last week, they announced they would be forming a socialist caucus.
“We wanted to make sure that we were uplifting bolder ideas and solutions,” says Darrin Madison, who won a competitive Democratic primary in August and then swept to victory in November. “That’s something that democratic socialists have always done in Wisconsin.”
Madison’s fellow Assembly Democrat, Ryan Clancy, who for several years has been an outspoken and highly effective member of the Milwaukee County Board, says: “It’s important that we do this. We are both Democrats and we are both democratic socialists. We’ll often vote with our Democratic colleagues, but we also think it’s important to emphasize that we have a socialist perspective.”
Having outspoken socialists in the Assembly is going to require some adjustment for the conservative Republicans who dominate the chamber.
“Most of them never met a socialist, and they’re like, ‘Oh, you eat human food. You wear kind of normal clothes,’” jokes Clancy. “It’s blowing some of their minds.”
But Clancy’s quick to remind his colleagues that having socialists in the Wisconsin Legislature is nothing new.
In fact, Madison and Clancy are renewing one of Wisconsin’s most distinctive political traditions.
Socialists formed the main opposition party in the Wisconsin Legislature a century ago. While Republicans dominated the state Assembly and Senate, a robust caucus of Milwaukee Socialists made up the second largest grouping in both chambers through most of the 1920s. Democrats were barely a presence.
The Legislature that convened in 1923 had three Socialists in the Senate, while there were 10 in the Assembly. The Democrats had no senators and just one assemblyman.
The Socialists were such a vital force in the Legislature that Gov. John Blaine, a progressive Republican from Boscobel, often worked with them when he wanted to get around more conservative “stalwart” members of his own party. The state’s senior senator, Robert M. La Follette, had support from the Socialist Party and its former presidential candidate, Eugene Victor Debs. The U.S. representative from Milwaukee through most of the 1920s was a Socialist, as was the city’s mayor, Dan Hoan.
The Socialists would remain a significant presence in the Wisconsin Legislature well into the 1930s, with so much influence that when Phil La Follette was elected governor as a Republican in 1930, he chose a socialist senator from Milwaukee, Thomas Duncan, as his executive secretary. Only with Franklin Roosevelt’s landslide victory in the 1932 presidential election did Democrats finally displace the Socialists as the main legislative opposition party. Even then, the Socialists held several seats until the party linked up with the state’s independent Progressive Party. Socialists continued to serve as mayor of Milwaukee until Frank Zeidler stepped down in 1960.
While a handful of Wisconsin legislators have over the ensuing years identified as democratic socialists and run with the support of Milwaukee’s Democratic Socialists of America organization — which enthusiastically backed Clancy and Madison when they ran as Democrats last year — this legislative session will be the first time since the mid-1930s when socialists have formed a caucus.
The renewal of socialist fortunes is not unique to Wisconsin. Since Bernie Sanders, a longtime democratic socialist, bid for the presidency in 2016 and 2020, socialists have been on a winning streak in local and state elections across the country. Dozens of democratic socialists now serve on city councils and school boards and in legislative chambers from Maine to California. So it shouldn’t be all that surprising that Milwaukee, a city with so much socialist history, would see a resurgence.
Just as in the past, Clancy believes socialists can again influence policymaking in Wisconsin.
“Wisconsin socialism, specifically, is the least sexy socialism out there,” he says. “It’s about sewers and infrastructure, and that’s important to remember. When you look at the history of what socialists in Milwaukee and Wisconsin have accomplished, it’s a reminder that you can focus on equity issues that really matter to people and have an impact.”
Clancy had done that on the Milwaukee County Board, placing an emphasis on projects such as providing legal protection for tenants facing the threat of eviction.
“I label a lot of what we did on the County Board, and what I expect we’ll do in the Legislature, as harm reduction,” he says. “We can start by talking about harm reduction in a capitalist system, as opposed to systemic change. But that doesn’t mean we won’t be talking about the need for systemic change.”
The Assembly socialists know they’ll face resistance from colleagues — including some Democrats who have said to Clancy, “I know you’re a socialists but why not be a little less loud about it?”
Madison thinks the time is right to highlight the “s” word. When he was running for the Assembly last year, Madison says, he found there were advantages to identifying as a socialist. “
Surprisingly, it brought more people into the campaign," he says. "Even some Republicans backed me because they saw me as an independent voice. I know Republicans throw out the term ‘socialism’ all the time to provoke fears in folks. But when I talk to Republicans in person, I hear them say, ‘Look, I know you’re sincere in trying to work for the people.’”
That’s the key, explains Clancy. “There’s a lot of interest in socialism, especially coming off the pandemic,” he says. “A lot of what socialists want to accomplish is the practical stuff that makes government work for people. It’s so practical that we think the Republicans might steal some of our ideas, and we’re fine with that.”