“Everyone wants a pop star,” explained Sinéad O’Connor in her 2021 memoir. “But I am a protest singer.”
O’Connor’s protests made history. After her death last Wednesday at age 56, every obituary recalled the 1992 Saturday Night Live appearance where — in a bold attempt to focus attention on child abuse in the Catholic Church — she performed Bob Marley’s “War,” urged people to “fight the real enemy” and tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II.
The ensuing backlash upended O’Connor’s career. But she made no apologies.
Rather, she stuck to the principles she had outlined in a 1991 letter rejecting Grammy honors at the peak of her career. Condemning the “false and destructive materialistic values” of the recording industry, O’Connor argued that artists had a duty “to always speak the truth and never keep it hidden even though we are operating in a world which does not like the sound of the truth.”
O’Connor spoke many truths before and after the Saturday Night Live appearance, which shocked the world at a time when instances of abuse within the church were still largely neglected. She advocated for the unification of her native Ireland, for Palestinian rights and peace in the Middle East, for human rights, for gender equity, for trans youth and for an economic order in which poverty was banished.
O’Connor took risks, and she wondered why other artists did not. “Thousands of children are starving to death every day … children are being beaten up because of problems in society … children are being sexually abused and emotionally abused, people are living in the streets,” she explained in her 1991 letter. “It’s not enough anymore to just sit in your chair and say, ‘Yeah, it’s terrible.’ Musicians are in a position to help heal this sickness, but I’d say 90 percent of the artists in the music business fail in that responsibility.”
Her embrace of that responsibility led O’Connor to raise issues years — even decades — before other recording stars spoke up. Such was the case with one of her greatest songs, “Black Boys on Mopeds.” A poignant denunciation of the killing of young Black men by police officers, the song was recorded more than 30 years before the murder of George Floyd inspired millions to join Black Lives Matter protests against police violence. Its title recalled the death of Nicholas Bramble, a London teenager killed while being chased by police who thought he’d stolen a moped.
Released on O’Connor’s 1990 album "I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got" —which, despite her protests, was nominated for four Grammy Awards and took top honors for Best Alternative Music Performance — “Black Boys on Mopeds” opened with a blunt denunciation of the hypocrisy of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. It recalled that while Thatcher objected to the Chinese government’s violent crushing of democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, she failed to respond to police violence and systemic racism within the United Kingdom:
Margaret Thatcher on TV
Shocked by the deaths that took place in Beijing
It seems strange that she should be offended
The same orders are given by her
I’ve said this before now
You said I was childish and you’ll say it now
Remember what I told you
If they hated me they will hate you
England’s not the mythical land of Madame George and roses
It’s the home of police who kill black boys on mopeds
With its stark observation that “These are dangerous days/To say what you feel is to dig your own grave,” the song was characterized by rage both personal and universal.
Irish-born and raised, O’Connor had moved to London as her career soared. She was a witness to Thatcher’s many cruelties, and she called them out. “This was at a time when there was a terrible scandal in London about Black men going missing in police stations,” wrote O’Connor in her memoir. “It was a time in London also when if a burglar was apprehended, he was reported as a ‘Black burglar’ (or, alternatively, an ‘Irish burglar’). There was a lot of tension created between Londoners on the one hand and the Jamaicans and the Irish on the other.”
As the years passed, “Black Boys on Mopeds” remained on O’Connor’s set list. She became an early and ardent supporter of the emerging Black Lives Matter movement, donating proceeds from her music to support organizing in the U.S. following the police killings of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, George Floyd in Minneapolis, and so many others.
Asked about her song’s legacy in a 2021 interview with arts writer Geoff Edgers, O’Connor said: “I get very sad when — it’s actually beautiful, though, but when — the song that gets the most applause from the audience when I first start singing the lines is actually ‘Black Boys on Mopeds.’ It’s more popular, and nothing compares, and that’s gorgeous. But I always am thinking every night, ‘Oh, my God, isn’t it sad that this is still so f---ing relevant, you know, after 30 years?’”