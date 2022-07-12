Ruth Conniff, the former Progressive magazine editor who now serves as editor-in-chief of the Wisconsin Examiner, has written an important new book, "Milked: How an American Crisis Brought Together Midwestern Dairy Farmers and Mexican Workers" (The New Press). Reported in Wisconsin and Mexico, Conniff’s book examines the role that immigrants play in sustaining Wisconsin’s dairy industry.
But this is not just a book about dairy-industry economics, or even rural life. This is an exceptionally thoughtful examination of fundamental issues — immigration, farm and food policy, globalization — that leaders in Washington have struggled to address on a deeply human level.
What Conniff recognizes is that the only way we will ever fully appreciate the vital role immigration plays in shaping the American economy is by understanding the human beings who are drawn together — across borders and cultures — by a rough combination of necessity and hope. She communicates that understanding by telling the stories of farmers and farmworkers with warmth, compassion and a sense that, if we knew each other a little better, we could resolve most of our differences.