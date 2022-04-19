Theatrical productions often invite the audience to suspend disbelief and experience the unimaginable. But some of the greatest plays invite us to fully explore that which is imaginable if not fully understood.
The Forward Theater Company’s production of “Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy,” by the brilliant playwright Sarah Gancher, falls into the second category. The play, which begins performances at the Overture Center on April 21, examines the work of the Internet Research Agency, a St. Petersburg-based project that employs internet "trolls" to warp online discussions in directions favored by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his associates. The real-life owner of the Internet Research Agency is Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian oligarch known as "Putin's chef,” and the dish that he and his associates serve up is a stew flavored with disinformation, fake news and blatant propaganda.
Nothing could be more timely, which is why veteran Jennifer Uphoff Gray, the artistic director at Forward Theater Company, was attracted to it long before the Ukraine invasion inspired not just revulsion but the current wave of scrutiny regarding Russia’s global machinations. “We went after this script in fall of 2020, and finalized the license to produce it in February 2021,” Gray recalled, noting that “the focus of the script is on the efforts of the IRA regarding the 2016 election, though there are subtle references to the IRA’s involvement in the 2014 Ukraine invasion.”
For Gray, whose family has deep roots in Wisconsin, and who has long been interested in the state’s politics, there was another attraction as well. “Wisconsin is actually mentioned a couple of times in the script,” she explains.
And rightly so, as the closely contested 2016 presidential race in Wisconsin attracted the attention of Russian trolls — and their controllers.
The 2019 report by special counsel Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 election in the featured a section that recounted discussions during the course of the campaign between Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, longtime Manafort associate and Trump campaign adviser Rick Gates and Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian/Ukrainian political strategist who, court documents allege, maintained close ties to Russian intelligence agencies.
According to the report: “Manafort briefed Kilimnik on the state of the Trump campaign and Manafort's plan to win the election. That briefing encompassed the campaign's messaging and its internal polling data. According to Gates, it also included discussion of ‘battleground’ states, which Manafort identified as Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota.”
No matter where people come down politically on the question of whether Trump was personally engaged with, or aware of, Russian efforts to interfere on his behalf in the 2016 election campaign, the fact that the Trump campaign was focusing the attention of foreign operatives on Wisconsin was then, and remains, a serious matter. And the prospect that the campaign's managers may have been looking for ways undermine voter participation was a big deal.
Donald Trump lost the national popular vote in 2016 by roughly 3 million ballots. Yet narrow victories in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania gave him an Electoral College win. How narrow? Trump won Wisconsin by 0.7 points (22,748 votes), Michigan by 0.2 points (10,704 votes) and Pennsylvania by 0.7 points (44,292 votes). These 77,744 votes put him in the White House. The Washington Post announced: “Donald Trump will be president thanks to 80,000 people in three states.”
A fourth state was also in play: Minnesota. Trump campaigned in the state at the very end of the 2016 race and almost won it. Out of almost 3 million votes cast, he lost by fewer than 45,000 votes.
What this means is that even small shifts in the electorate — a modest move by rural voters toward the Republican side, an increase in casual voting for a third-party contender, a decline in turnout in heavily Democratic cities such as Minneapolis, Detroit, Philadelphia or Milwaukee — had the potential to hand the presidency to Trump.
We know from a Department of Homeland Security survey that Wisconsin was one of 21 states where election systems were targeted without notable success by Russian-affiliated hackers before the 2016 election. We also know that Wisconsin and other battleground states were targeted by “a sophisticated social media campaign” that, according to a Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism report, “tapped into divisive issues like race, gun control and gay and transgender rights. A Twitter account titled @MilwaukeeVoice and styled as a local news outlet was one of 2,752 now-deactivated Twitter bots and trolls — automated or human online fake personas — connected to Russia.”
It is not hard to put the pieces together. But it can still be difficult to develop a true sense of how the targeting worked.
That’s where Gancher’s play comes in. It provides us with an insight into the inner workings of a disinformation campaign that, while comic and bumbling at times, had as its mission nothing less than the destabilization of democracy. And it does so in the perfect way, by allowing us to ride along with the trolls who, as the headline of a New York Times review of the play explained, “Clock In, Undermine Democracy, Clock Out.”
This is, to be sure, dark comedy. Yet, it could not be more relevant at a moment when the Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused even the most skeptical observers to recognize the extremes to which Putin and his associates are willing to go. Hindsight raises a thousand new questions about Russian interference in the 2016 election, and for Wisconsinites those questions hit close to home.