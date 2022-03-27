Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s able parrying of the clumsy attempts by Republicans members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to derail her nomination should assure us that the U.S. Supreme Court will look at least a little more like America.
When Judge Brown is confirmed, as now seems likely, the court will include its first Black woman, an important milestone in a country where Black women have played a consistent and critical role in advancing justice. The court will also have four women justices out of nine, bringing it closer than ever to a proper balance.
But even as we look to progress on the Supreme Court, society continues to fall short when it comes to gender equity. The country has never had a woman president, and women hold a mere 27% of the seats in the U.S. Congress. Of the Fortune 500 CEOS, 41 are women — slightly over 8%. And, most notably and significantly, women still earn on average just 83 cents for every dollar men make.
It is clear that this country needs the Equal Rights Amendment that was stalled 40 years ago, during the era of political retrenchment that began with the election of Ronald Reagan as president.
Russ Feingold wants to get the U.S. to recognize the completion of the ERA’s ratification process, and the former senator from Wisconsin has a dynamic plan for making this happen. Last week, on the 50th anniversary of congressional passage of the Equal Rights Amendment, Feingold lent his legal knowledge and skills as an advocate to an effort to get the Archivist of the United States to certify and publish the ERA as the 28th Amendment to the Constitution.
Feingold, the president of the American Constitution Society and the former chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee of the Constitution, joined constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe in arguing that the ERA has satisfied all constitutional requirements for ratification and that no further action from Congress or the executive branch is needed for the National Archivist to certify the amendment.
In an analysis shared with the archivist by U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, the chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Feingold wrote, “It is my opinion that the ERA has met all constitutional requirements and the Archivist can and should certify and publish the ERA as the 28th Amendment to the Constitution without delay.”
That’s a valid argument grounded in recent developments that have renewed the amendment’s prospects. Thirty-eight states must approve a constitutional amendment for it to be ratified. In 2020, the state of Virginia became the 38th state to approve the ERA. Critics of the amendment argue that the time for action had passed, but last year the U.S House voted to eliminate the nonbinding timeframe for ratification of the ERA.
With that in mind, Feingold argues, “Having received the certificates of ratification from the requisite 38 states, the Archivist should certify and publish the ERA as the 28th amendment to the Constitution.”
As usual, when it comes to constitutional questions, Feingold’s assessment in on the mark.