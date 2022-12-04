Theodore Roosevelt wrote 110 years ago that Wisconsin had “become literally a laboratory for wise experimental legislation aiming to secure the social and political betterment of the people as a whole.”
No state was ever been accorded a greater compliment than that one.
With praise, however, comes responsibility. Wisconsin has always been challenged to live up to the standard that Roosevelt outlined. Sometimes it has failed. Sometimes it has succeeded.
One of the great successes came in 1982, when Wisconsin became the first state in the nation to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation in employment, housing, education, credit and all public accommodations.
Rejecting pressure from social conservatives to veto the measure, Gov. Lee Sherman Dreyfus signed that bill into law on Feb. 25, 1982, declaring, "It is a fundamental tenet of the Republican Party that government ought not intrude in the private lives of individuals where no state purpose is served, and there is nothing more private or intimate than who you live with and who you love.”
Dreyfus was right about the party that was founded in 1854 in Ripon. But Wisconsin Republicans seem to have forgotten what Wisconsin’s 40th governor understood.
Wisconsin Republicans — not just Dreyfus but a number of GOP legislators — were not necessarily leaders in the struggle for LGBTQ+ rights. The pioneers were Democrats, particularly Milwaukee state Rep. Lloyd Barbee in the 1960s and 1970s, Madison state Rep. David Clarenbach in the 1970s and 1980s, and activists such as Leon Rouse. But Republicans played a vital role in making Wisconsin the national leader in the fight end discrimination.
That’s just one of the reasons why U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, held out hopes that her fellow Wisconsin senator, Republican Ron Johnson, would be an ally in her effort to codify marriage equality. Baldwin took the lead on the issue after the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn abortion rights raised genuine concerns that the right-wing judicial activists on the court would overturn other precedents — including decisions that had established protections for same-sex and interracial marriages
Last week, Baldwin celebrated Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, announcing, “Today, an overwhelming majority of Senators stepped up to protect the freedoms and rights of millions of Americans in same-sex and interracial marriages. I’m proud to have worked across the aisle to get the job done for millions of loving couples in Wisconsin and across the country.”
The overwhelming majority of senators did, indeed, vote for marriage equality. Every Democrat who weighed in on Baldwin’s bill supported it, as did a dozen Republicans. But Johnson was not among them.
The senior senator from Wisconsin, the state where in 1982 Republicans joined Democrats in supporting groundbreaking legislation to end discrimination based on sexual orientation, claimed, “The Democrats have used this to create a state of fear over a settled issue in order to further divide Americans for their political benefit.”
Johnson was, of course, wrong.
At a time when Tammy Baldwin was uniting Democrats and Republicans in support of marriage equality, he voted “no.” He rejected the legacy of Wisconsin Republicans like Lee Sherman Dreyfus and chose to stand, as he has so frequently over the years, on the wrong side of history.