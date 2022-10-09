U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and his supporters are pouring tens of millions of dollars into the most intellectually dishonest campaign in Wisconsin history. They are desperately attacking Johnson’s Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, because they don’t want attention paid to the Republican incumbent’s dismal record. Or to the threat that Johnson’s reelection would pose to Social Security.
Ever since the Social Security program was signed into law by President Franklin Roosevelt 87 years ago, conservative Republicans have sought to undermine it with privatization schemes and a trick bag of threats to the guarantee established by FDR and his allies. Usually at election time Republicans try to cloak their intentions. But this year the head of the Republican Senate Campaign Committee — a prime source of funding for the attack ads being run on Johnson’s behalf — openly proposed to sunset all federal programs every five years.
Under the plan advanced by Florida Sen. Rick Scott, every federal program would have to be reauthorized on a quinquennial schedule. That would put Social Security in jeopardy on a regular basis and — if Republican proponents of privatization are in charge at the time of a reauthorization review — potentially end the program as we know it.
How might they do that? By following Ron Johnson’s proposal to eliminate Social Security and Medicare as federal entitlement programs and instead require that the funding for these programs be approved as discretionary spending by Congress. In other words, instead of a guarantee, under Johnson’s plan Social Security would be replaced with a possibility, based on the whims of politicians such as the senior senator from Wisconsin.
That prospect unsettles longtime defenders of Social Security, such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who says: Johnson “wants to put Medicare and Social Security on the chopping block. He has argued that the benefits which millions of Americans rely on every day shouldn’t be guaranteed, but should be subject to partisan infighting here in Washington. He would like to revoke the guarantee of Medicare and Social Security and make them discretionary. Well, you know what happens when we make things discretionary around here? All too often they get cut, or even eliminated.”
Republicans say even mentioning the prospect that conservatives could upend Social Security is a “scare tactic.” They dodge questions by claiming that they really do support Social Security and just want to tinker with things to make improvements.
But the fact is that in August Johnson complained, "Social Security and Medicare, if you qualify for the entitlement, you just get it no matter what the cost.” His proposed solution: “We ought to turn everything into discretionary spending so it's all evaluated."
Any Wisconsinite who thinks they could trust Johnson to do that evaluation should consider the words of James Roosevelt, the grandson of FDR who for many years led efforts to defend Social Security. “Like Roe v. Wade, many people have denied that the guarantee of Social Security could ever be overturned. But that is exactly what extremist U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is proposing.”
Stating the facts about Johnson’s long record of threatening Social Security is not a “scare tactic.” It’s an acknowledgment of the scary reality that Ron Johnson, Rick Scott and Republicans like them are, indeed, scheming to wreck Social Security.