Donald Trump plotted what the Jan. 6 committee has appropriately identified as an attempted coup.
But Trump did not act alone. He had co-conspirators, including Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.
Trump’s attempted coup was framed around a strategy that sought to upend the Jan. 6, 2021, certification of electoral votes that confirmed the election of Democrat Joe Biden as the nation’s 46th president. The defeated Republican president wanted Pence to reject legitimately chosen electors for Biden and, instead, accept fake electors for Trump.
The fourth session of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol revealed that around noon on Jan. 6, Johnson aide Sean Riley sent a text message to Craig Hodgson, a top staffer for Pence, in which Riley said, “Johnson needs to hand something to VPOTUS please advise.”
Riley replied, “Alternate slate of electors for MI and WI because archivist didn’t receive them.”
“Do not give that to him,” the Pence aide responded.
The revelation of that text exchange puts Johnson and his office in the thick of the conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election. And in the days that followed, the senator was clearly shaken.
Confronted by reporters on Capitol Hill about the news, Johnson claimed he was ignorant of most of the details. The senator told CNN’s Manu Raju he didn’t know who had delivered the lists of fake electors to his office. While Johnson acknowledged, “We got handed an envelope that was supposed to go to the Vice President,” he claimed, “I wasn’t involved,” and said, “(There’s) no conspiracy here. This is a complete non-story, guys. Complete non-story.”
But, of course, it was a story. And Johnson was lying about it. Several days after the committee released the text messages, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted, “After initially claiming to be ‘basically unaware’ of an effort by his staff to get fake presidential elector documents to Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Thursday he coordinated with a Wisconsin attorney to pass along such information.” Specifically, the paper reported, Johnson “acknowledged he coordinated with Dane County attorney Jim Troupis and his chief of staff by text message that morning to get to Pence a document Troupis described as regarding ‘Wisconsin electors.’”
By every indication, Ron Johnson involved himself in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The senator’s actions need to be investigated by the Jan. 6 committee and the Department of Justice.
One of the Democrats who hopes to challenge Johnson in the fall, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, has for months been arguing that the committee should investigate Johnson. In a Jan. 6, 2022, letter to the committee’s leadership, Nelson urged the select committee to subpoena Johnson to seek “records and testimony relating to his efforts to delay and disrupt the results of the election; his contacts with any groups or individuals with ties to domestic terrorism before, during and after the attack; his coordination with the Trump White House advancing the disinformation campaign that led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol; and his continued and persistent advocacy of election disinformation.”
“This subpoena,” Nelson wrote, “should include, but not be limited to, phone and text records; logs and schedules; email records; and any other records relevant to his work seeking to undermine the peaceful transfer of power.”
After last week’s revelations about the plotting around fake electors, Nelson now says the committee is "learning the full extent of how much Ron Johnson was the 'go-to' guy for insurrection among the Trump plotters and how he himself was prepared to subvert our democracy by overturning the will of Wisconsin voters and throwing the election to Donald Trump. I had suspected he had a far bigger role than reported when I wrote my letter asking for him and his records to be subpoenaed by the Commission. But (these) revelations go beyond anything I could have imagined for how far Ron Johnson would go to overturn our Wisconsin election result."
Nelson is not the only Democratic Senate candidate who is calling on the Jan. 6 committee to investigate Johnson. On Tuesday, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski wrote committee chair Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, and ranking member Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, and urged them to examine “urgent new questions about the senator’s dangerous and potentially illegal actions.” As part of that examination, she suggested, Johnson should be called before the committee and required to “answer questions under oath and penalty of perjury about his involvement in an attempted coup to install Donald Trump as president.”
Godlewski proposed a list of questions, such as, “What conversations took place between Sen. Johnson and his chief of staff about reaching out to the Vice President?” And, “What correspondence and communications exist between Sen. Johnson and his office, and the fake electors and their lawyers?” And, “What conversations took place between Sen. Johnson and the Republican activists who served as fake electors and their lawyers — including Trump attorney Jim Troupis, who helped organize the fake electors and who Johnson invited to testify at the hearing he called on election fraud?"
Godlewski is right when she says the new evidence “strongly implicates Senator Johnson in that conspiracy against America.”
Indeed, that evidence is so compelling that it requires the committee to demand the truth from Johnson — just as it requires the Department of Justice to investigate whether this senator should be prosecuted for seditious conspiracy.