When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky got a hero’s welcome from the U.S. Congress last week, Republicans like Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson joined Democrats in applauding the embattled leader of a country that is resisting a brutal Russian invasion.
The Oshkosh Republican even issued a statement that briefly recognized the Ukrainian president’s remarks before defaulting to his position of attacking President Joe Biden. Specifically, Johnson declared: “The Ukrainians are showing such courage. They need support and unfortunately, the Biden administration has been slow to action. They’ve been dragged into supplying this support. It’s shameful and displays Biden’s weakness and continued choice to lead from behind.”
Even by the unusually low standard for veracity that Johnson applies to himself, that was a remarkably disingenuous statement.
Why? Two reasons.
First, Biden is widely credited with organizing a global response to the Ukraine crisis, while his predecessor, Donald Trump, was impeached and tried for withholding military aid to Ukraine as a part of a scheme to blackmail Zelensky for political purposes.
Second, Johnson, a material witness to Trump’s wrongdoing, led the effort to prevent Trump from being held to account for gambling Ukraine’s future on the extortion scheme that the former president hoped would benefit his 2020 reelection campaign.
The facts of Trump’s wrongdoing, and Johnson’s assistance to the former president’s ensuing cover-up attempt, are not in question.
On July 18, 2019, federal agencies were notified that Pentagon and State Department aid for Ukraine had been frozen on orders from Trump. This was the latest in a series of moves by the president to isolate and undermine Zelensky, who was elected as a reformist president of Ukraine in April of that year. Vice President Mike Pence had been expected to attend Zelensky’s inauguration in May, as part of what The Washington Post referred to as “an important vote of confidence for the new Ukrainian president whose nation has come to view the United States as a bulwark against Russian aggression.” But as the date approached, Trump ordered Pence to skip the ceremonies. Over the ensuing months, Trump moved to hold up the aid to Ukraine.
Then, on July 25, 2019, Trump phoned Zelensky with the express purpose of pressuring the newly elected president of Ukraine to generate an investigation into the family of the political rival he most feared, Joe Biden. Trump admitted that he mentioned the military aid, which Ukrainian officials felt was desperately needed. Yet instead of signaling that it would be delivered, Trump asked Zelensky to “look into” a situation with Biden’s son, Hunter, that had already been investigated and dismissed. Trump made little effort to cloak his political intentions, specifically asking Zelensky to “do me a favor” and said “whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great.”
With the aid on hold, thanks to Trump’s intervention, and with the president demanding a number of politically charged concessions, Zelensky was given explicit instructions to follow if he wanted to secure a White House meeting with Trump that would presumably free up the aid.
When Gordon David Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union at the time, testified before the U.S. House Intelligence Committee as part of the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s actions, he said, “I know that members of this committee have frequently framed these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: Was there a ‘quid pro quo?' As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes.”
Case closed.
Except it wasn’t for Johnson, the Republican senator who, to a greater extent than anyone else in Congress, had personal knowledge of the president’s dark machinations. Johnson had literally discussed the aid issue with Trump and others. Sondland testified at the November hearing, “I shared concerns of the potential quid pro quo regarding the security aid with Sen. Ron Johnson.”
If Johnson had the slightest concern for Ukraine — or honest governance in the United States — he would have called Trump out. Instead, the senator chose to keep these conversations secret until after a whistle blower came forward. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported in October 2019, “Four ethics experts say Johnson — a member of a branch of government that exists, in part, to provide a check on the president — should have … alerted other senators, explored holding an oversight hearing or even told federal investigators.”
Johnson did none of those things.
In fact, Johnson did the opposite, emerging as an unblinking defender of his party’s president throughout the 2019-20 impeachment inquiry that prosecuted Trump for “abuse of power by soliciting the interference of Ukraine in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.” Johnson’s infamy culminated in the Feb. 5, 2020, vote that saw the senator from Wisconsin join 44 other GOP senators in blocking any accountability for Trump. At a point when Johnson could have sent a strong signal that it was wrong to play politics with Ukraine’s future, he refused to do so.
As Johnson and his fellow Republicans were making their best efforts last week to say nice things about Zelensky and the Ukrainian cause, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, suggested, “If you are a reporter, and there is a battle for the free world led by Zelensky and Biden, you don’t have to pretend not to remember that Republicans exonerated Trump for extorting Zelensky.”
The same goes for the voters of Wisconsin, who will have a chance to hold Johnson to account this fall.