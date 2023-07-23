Two months into the presidential bid that is long on ambition and short on appeal, Ron DeSantis is in trouble.
The 44-year-old governor of Florida, who was once pitched as the political “giant killer” who had the “right stuff” to displace former President Donald Trump and secure the Republican Party’s 2024 nomination, is shedding staff, declining in the polls and making billionaire donors nervous about writing more checks. “DeSantis Can’t Shake Trump’s Long Shadow,” warns US News and World Report. “There Is No Ron DeSantis 2.0,” asserts Politico in a dismal assessment of prospects for a campaign reset. An Atlantic article details “The Humiliation of Ron DeSantis.”
It all sounds familiar to those of us who chronicled the rise and fall of another Republican “star” who imagined that a reputation as a liberal-bashing governor and a slurry of social-conservative dogma could translate into a Republican presidential nomination.
Eight years ago this summer, Scott Walker was the hottest commodity in GOP politics. The recently reelected governor of Wisconsin had joined the 2016 presidential field with a splashy announcement that drew the national press corps to the Waukesha County Expo Center in the middle of what was then a reliably red Republican county. Walker went live that night with Sean Hannity on Fox News, attacking “lame ideas” from “the left.”
The next morning, images of the 47-year-old career politician plunging into a crowd of seemingly enthusiastic supporters were splashed across the front pages of the nation’s newspapers. The New York Times reported that Walker would cast himself as a cultural conservative “who would defend the ‘unborn,’ the Americans who oppose same-sex marriage on religious grounds, and more broadly the conservative and traditional citizens who feel under attack from what they consider coastal elites.”
Republican operatives assured reporters the Wisconsinite had what it took to grab the GOP nod and take back the White House from President Barack Obama’s Democrats. Walker, announced South Carolina Republican Party chair Matt Moore, had “rocketed to the top tier of candidates.” A Reuters analysis noted that “a resume that appeals to conservatives” had “placed him among the top contenders for his party’s nomination in poll after poll.” In Iowa, he led surveys of likely Republican participants in the state’s first-in-the-nation caucuses. In New Hampshire, the first primary state, headlines reported Walker was “surging.”
But within days of its formal launch there were signs that Walker’s campaign was unravelling. There were money problems. Staffing problems. Messaging problems. And Donald Trump problems, which surfaced when the political newcomer shredded Walker in debates. By September, just two months after he started running, Walker’s poll numbers had tanked to roughly zero. He quit the race with a feeble call for Republicans to unite against Trump and then, when political reality finally dawned on him, repositioned himself as a Trump enthusiast.
Defeated for reelection in 2018, Walker is now in the business of giving vapid advice to losing political candidates. He even has a tip for DeSantis: “Light a fire with primary and caucus voters with some really bold ideas.” Walker doesn’t have an actual plan for DeSantis, just a word salad of political happy talk. The failed-governor-turned-presidential-candidate of 2015 says the failed-governor-turned-presidential-candidate of 2023 “needs to be lean and, at the same time, he needs to go bold. I know this firsthand.”
In fact, the only thing Walker knows firsthand is how to lose the Republican presidential nomination — something DeSantis will learn soon enough.