Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and I reflect in our recent book:
“Recently, there has been much political and media discussion about the oligarchy surrounding Russia's authoritarian leader Vladimir Putin. We’ve learned about their extraordinary wealth, their power and how they stole their money. Not surprisingly, given the nature of corporate media, there has been very little analysis about the American oligarchy and the perverse role it plays in our society. In fact, there is almost no acknowledgment that such an oligarchy exists.”
To our view: “A society in which so few have so much wealth and power while so many have so little raises a profound moral issue that has been ignored for far too long. It’s time we addressed it. It’s time to determine whether we truly embrace the inspiring words in our Declaration of Independence, ‘that all men are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights.’ Or, whether … we will continue to be ruled by a small number of extremely wealthy and powerful people who are motivated by greed and could care less for the general welfare.”
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has made his choice. The Rochester Republican is doing the bidding of the oligarchs.
Vos, one of the wealthiest individuals ever to lead a Wisconsin legislative chamber, has made his position clear throughout a long career in which he has regularly deferred to the demands of the billionaires who fund GOP campaigns. But the speaker’s stance has never been so clear as its been during the recent budget deliberations.
With a substantial budget surplus to work with, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has been proposing a 10% tax cut for low- and middle-income Wisconsinites.
But Vos and his plutocratic pals rejected Evers’ approach and crafted a budget plan that sought to deliver massive tax cuts to the wealthiest Wisconsinites while handing spare change to working families.
As the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted, Vos and the Republicans “focused relief on the state's wealthiest residents.” Under the speaker’s plan, couples with incomes of more than $405,550 a year would have received a 15% tax cut. For Wisconsin’s lowest-income workers, Vos proposed a miniscule reduction from 3.54% to 3.5%.
When Evers vetoed the tax cuts for the rich, Vos went ballistic. Lodging his objections via satellite from a luxury hotel in Brussels, Belgium, where he is enjoying a European summer, the visibly agitated speaker hurled epithets at the governor and promised veto override attempts and lawsuits.
Why was Vos so angry? Because Evers refused to play the game of oligarchy.
Usually, when Republicans demand big benefits for the rich, Democrats accept them as part of “compromise” schemes that provide scraps for the great mass of people. That didn’t happen this year because Evers called Vos’ bluff. The governor said he’d be glad to work with the Republican-controlled Legislature to deliver meaningful tax relief for working Wisconsinites. But he refused to do the bidding of the billionaire class.
In so doing, Evers exposed Vos for what he is: an errand boy for oligarchy.