Listen again to the title track of Van Morrison’s groundbreaking 1968 album "Astral Weeks" and you will instantly be reminded of Richard Davis’s genius.
A warm bass line opens the track with the remarkable combination of confidence and fluidity that was Davis’ hallmark. It lays the foundation for Morrison to half speak, half sing, "If I ventured in the slipstream, between the viaducts of your dream/Where immobile steel rims crack, and the ditch in the back roads stop.” And from that intersection you are transported to higher ground.
Yes, Morrison was a brilliant lyricist, and an even more brilliant singer. Yet it is the bass playing by Davis that turns the song into something greater than the sum of its parts. He makes the moment magical, shimmering, wondrous and redemptive — all at the same time. Davis’ contribution represented, in the words of author and music critic Griel Marcus, “the greatest bass ever heard on a rock album.”
If Davis had achieved what he did on "Astral Weeks" just that once, he would have ranked as one of the greatest musicians of our time.
But the longtime Madisonian did it again, and again and again — with Bruce Springsteen, Carly Simon, Barbra Streisand, Laura Nyro, Judy Collins, Janis Ian, Bonnie Raitt, Bo Diddley, Dexter Gordon, Pharoah Sanders, Eric Dolphy, Miles Davis, Frank Sinatra and Leonard Bernstein — to name but a few of the jazz, rock, pop and classical stars who sought Davis out as a bass player and band leader.
So it was that when he died last Wednesday at age 93 Rolling Stone magazine would recount that “Richard Davis’ Sixties résumé reads like a survey of some of that decade’s most challenging and enduring musical statements.
"But that’s just a fraction of his overall output. During the past 60-plus years, he’s also elevated the bands, sessions, and performances of giants like Sarah Vaughan, Paul Simon, and Igor Stravinsky.”
Named eight times in Downbeat magazine’s International Critics' Poll as the best bassist in the world, he was honored in 2014 by the National Endowment for the Arts as an American jazz master, sharing the honor with Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie, Dave Brubeck and the greatest players in history.
A Chicago native who spent many years as one of the most celebrated musicians on New York City’s jazz scene, Davis moved to Madison in 1977 to become a a professor of music at the University of Wisconsin.
The world-class musician became a world-class teacher. Over four decades on the UW campus, he trained generations of Grammy winners and opened up new avenues for musicians as instructors on University of Wisconsin campuses and at schools across the country.
Davis put the UW on the map as a center for the study of not just of jazz but of all the possibilities associated with the bass — to such an extent that, in a 2015 Wisconsin Life profile of “Madison’s jazz legend,” the always astute Dean Robbins would write, “anyone interested in the jazz bass would need directions to Madison. Because Richard Davis has singlehandedly made Madison the jazz bass capital of the world.”
Davis confirmed that status for the city when he founded the Madison-based Richard Davis Foundation for Young Bassists, which each spring for three decades has brought bass players aged 3-18 together with music educators at the Pyle Center on the UW campus for a week of intensive practice and performance. (To support the foundation with a contribution, click here.)
But Davis did not merely bring distinction to Madison as a musician. He brought a social conscience that saw him speak up on the local, national and international scenes as an advocate for economic, social and racial justice.
Davis developed the Retention Action Project, which sought to promote and extend diversity on the UW campus by facilitating dialogues about multicultural experiences and other forms of communication that might make the campus a more welcoming and comfortable space for students of all backgrounds. And he was a driving force behind the Madison Wisconsin Institute for the Healing of Racism, which has for many years sought “to raise consciousness about the history and pathology of racism and help heal racism in individuals, communities and institutions within the Greater Madison area and all over the US.”
Davis earned a number of local honors in his lifetime, including the naming of a street in the Darbo-Worthington Neighborhood on Madison’s east side, where a commemorative plaque accompanies a street sign recognizing the avenue as “Richard Davis Lane.”
But there should be more honors. Many of them.
Madison does not do enough to recognize its cultural icons. And among those icons, Richard Davis was a giant.