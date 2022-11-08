I grew up in rural Wisconsin at a time when candidates of both parties competed aggressively for the vote of people living on farms and in small towns.
Rural voters moved from one side of the partisan divide to the other with relative frequency. Sometimes they did so in the same election — as in 1968 when Wisconsin backed Republican Richard Nixon for president and Democrat Gaylord Nelson for the U.S. Senate.
That’s not ancient history. As recently as the very competitive presidential election year of 2012, Democrat Barack Obama carried 35 Wisconsin counties — including most of western Wisconsin. Four years later, Democrat Hillary Clinton won just 12 counties, primarily in urban or suburban areas. Joe Biden did a little better in 2020, flipping Door and Sauk counties to take 14 overall.
Doing marginally better in rural counties was vital for Biden, who won the state by just over 20,000 votes in 2020, after Clinton lost it by just under 20,000 in 2016.
If Democrats hope to reelect Tony Evers as governor, keep Josh Kaul as attorney general and elect Mandela Barnes as a replacement for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in this mid-term election year, they can’t afford to fall short in rural counties. Evers, Kaul and Barnes know this. They’ve campaigned a lot in small towns, and Barnes, in particular, has a long record of focusing on rural issues.
Unfortunately, the Republican attack ads have been vicious this year — especially the ads that portray Barnes, the first Black Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin, as “dangerous” and “different.” When he rallied with Barnes last week in Milwaukee, Obama said the ads suggest: "Just because Mandela's named Mandela, that just because he's a Democrat with a funny name, he must not be not like you, he must not share your values. I mean we've seen this — it sounds pretty familiar doesn't it?"
The former president is right. He faced similar attacks, yet he still ran well in rural Wisconsin.
Grassroots Democrats in Jefferson, Walworth, Iowa and Sauk counties, all of which I’ve visited in recent weeks, are working incredibly hard to renew the party’s fortunes in rural areas this year. But in the face of an onslaught of dog-whistle messaging from the GOP, they could use a boost. If Democrats are smart in the final days, they’ll amplify the message Obama delivered when he campaigned in Wisconsin last Saturday. What he said about Barnes, in particular, would resonate in rural areas, where voters historically backed progressives and retain a taste for populist politics.
The ads attacking Barnes aim to delink him from rural Wisconsin. But Obama said it best when he reminded the crowd:
“When you see ads implying that Mandela is somehow dangerous or different, ask yourself: Who knows more about your life, this millionaire whose top priority seems to be looking out for his rich friends, or a guy from a working-class family who understands what Wisconsinites are going through each and every day and wants to make your lives better? Whose dad knows what it's like to work hard with his hands. Whose mom knows what it's like to work hard as a teacher. Do not fall for it, Wisconsin. You deserve a senator like Mandela Barnes."