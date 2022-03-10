Reykjavik, Iceland — Dmitry Muratov, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning editor of the Russian publication Novaya Gazeta, says that, “only the antiwar movement of Russians, in my opinion, can save life on this planet.”
A lot of Russians agree with him. A courageous antiwar movement has developed in Russia as the streets of cities across the country fill with protests against President Vladimir Putin's murderous decision to invade Ukraine. On Sunday, more than 4,300 Russians were detained after protests in more than 50 cities. The arrests came after OVD-Info, the independent media project on human rights and political persecutions in Russia, reported that at least 7,500 Russians were arrested in previous "No to War" demonstrations.
Putin understands the threat he faces from these demonstrations, as does Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who come out to protest, I want to say, we see you," Zelensky declared in Russian last week. "This means that you heard us. This means that you begin to trust us. Fight for us. Fight against the war." He renewed the direct appeal to Russians on Sunday, announcing, "Citizens of Russia! For you, this is a struggle not only for peace in Ukraine! This is a struggle for your country, for the best that was in it ..."
Zelensky knows that many Russians have been hearing his appeals, and those of the Ukrainian people. But for how long? Putin and his allies are making every effort to silence channels of communications and to narrow the discourse — following a playbook that authoritarians, including those who pose as small "d" democrats, invariably use when their actions stir domestic dissent. "The screws are being fully tightened — essentially we are witnessing military censorship," said OVD-Info's Maria Kuznetsova.
It was only last fall that the remaining outposts of Russian press freedom earned global recognition when Muratov and his colleagues — along with Filipino journalist Maria Ressa — were honored by the Nobel jurors "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace." Muratov said at the time that he would accept none of the prize money, declaring that, "Since it is a Peace Prize, I believe it should contribute to that cause." At the same time, he explained why authoritarians, in his country and around the world, are so bent on censorship. It is nothing so simple as vanity. It is rooted in fear of the people.
“What is censorship?” asked Muratov. “It is a manifestation of distrust to your own people. Those who introduce censorship do not trust their people. In different countries of the world, many individuals who, of course, consider themselves independent, simply do not believe their people. They think that they are the ones to determine what the people should read, watch, see and listen to. Such lack of trust to the people is the most dangerous thing.”
Less than five months after Muratov spoke those words, a new law approved unanimously by the Russian parliament bars reporting by news organizations on Ukraine that does not echo press statements from the Ministry of Defense and other government agencies. The invasion of Ukraine cannot be referred to as an "invasion" or a "war," and journalists who violate the new rules face up to 15 years in jail. Journalists who were covering antiwar protests for Novaya Gazeta have been detained by Russian authorities, and the publication has been forced to curtail its coverage of the Ukraine invasion. Independent broadcasters have gone silent, and dozens of websites are being blocked.
“We are looking on helplessly as Russia’s independent media are being silenced to death,” said Jeanne Cavelier, the head of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk for Reporters Without Border (Reporters sans frontières: RSF). The global press freedom group has relaunched one of its most vital projects, Operation #CollateralFreedom, which uses mirror site technology to enable news websites to circumvent censorship in Russia, Ukraine and other countries.
RSF makes the point that assaults to press freedom are not unique to Russia. Crackdowns on independent media, especially in times of strife and warfare, happen in countries around the world, from Yemen to Myanmar to China and the United States — which has drawn sharp criticism for seeking to prosecute WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for publishing leaked details about U.S. military actions during the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, in what the Amnesty International has referred to as "nothing short of a full-scale assault on the right to freedom of expression."
The International Federation of Journalists, a group with which I have been associated over the years, has for some time been campaigning for an International Convention dedicated to the protection of journalists and media professionals. It is sorely needed, as the IFJ's website features daily reports of legal threats, censorship and violence directed at working journalists in dozens of countries.
The IFJ and the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) have set up a "Safety Fund for Journalists in Ukraine." The IFJ has also condemned "new attempts from the Kremlin to limit the access to free information in Russian territory." And EFJ General Secretary Ricardo Gutiérrez has argued, "Europe must assist Russian journalists who are facing brutal repression.”
The United States should do the same.
Amid all the talk about how best to stop the invasion and save the people of Ukraine, it is vital to remember that getting honest information to the Russian people strengthens the antiwar movement that Dmitry Muratov rightly argues "can save life on this planet.”