Wisconsin Republicans are suddenly very enthusiastic about advisory referendums. They’re proposing to add a vote on welfare reform to the April 4 statewide spring election ballot. If they get their way, voters will be asked to respond to the question: “Shall able-bodies child-less adults be required to work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?”
The proposed language reduces a complex issue to a very simply worded inquiry about a matter on which Republicans who control the Legislature have differed with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Obviously, the Republicans, who favor tightening rules for access to welfare benefits, hope that a strong “yes” vote might help them to pressure the governor to go along with their proposals to limit the amount of time for collecting benefits.
“This is an opportunity for us as policymakers to hear directly from Wisconsinites,” said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester. “Last session, I voted to provide real solutions to the workforce crisis to get thousands of people off the sidelines and back into jobs. Unfortunately, Evers did nothing.”
Actually, Evers did a lot — with support for workforce development and education initiatives that are far more likely to address employment challenges than tinkering with welfare policies. But Vos’s enthusiasm for hearing directly from Wisconsinites is duly noted.
So why not build on that enthusiasm and consider an advisory referendum that would give a reading on voter sentiments regarding one of the most contentious issues facing the state and nation: whether to limit or expand access to reproductive rights?
This is another issue where legislative Republicans and Evers have profoundly different opinions that are unlikely to be resolved without encouragement from the electorate.
This is an issue where very real policy concerns are in play, as the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn abortion rights protections that were outlined in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision has steered the debate over reproductive rights back to the states. That’s an especially significant matter for Wisconsin, since this state still has an 1849 abortion ban on the books.
And this is an issue on which Wisconsinites hold differing views. Even if polls suggest that the vast majority of voters favor protecting the right to choose, an advisory referendum could provide clarity for legislators and the governor — particularly if it results in an overwhelming vote to toss the 1849 law and remove barriers to the full range of reproductive health services.
Abortion rights supporters, encouraged by last fall’s elections that indicated widespread support for the right to choose, might be expected to favor drawing up an advisory referendum like the one that Dane County voters faced in November.
That referendum asked: “Should Wisconsin Statute 940.04, which bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy without exception for rape, incest, or health of the patient, be repealed to ensure legal access to abortion care?” It was approved by a vote of 254,214 (85%) to 43,186 (15%).
But they wouldn’t be alone in this regard.
Last fall, as he was seeking reelection, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, called for a "one-time, single-issue referendum to decide the question." Johnson’s proposal ran up against the state Constitution, which does not permit issues of this sort to be decided by simple referendums.
But the senator adapted his initial discussion of holding a referendum on whether to keep the 1849 ban to suggest a more complicated vote on the question of: "At what point does society have the responsibility to protect the life of an unborn child?" Under Johnsons plan, voters would have been offered 10 options that began with "from the moment of conception” and ranged through various timelines and finished with "never — an unborn child has no right to life."
While Johnson’s proposed language might be challenged, his idea of asking the voters to weigh in was credible.
Ultimately, Wisconsin should adapt its state Constitution to allow for citizen-initiated referendums to decide hot-button issues, as Evers proposed last fall. That would put Wisconsin in line with states such as Michigan, where a 57-43 vote last fall protected reproductive rights. The referendum established a state constitutional right "to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care."
The Legislature rebuffed Evers’s efforts to amend the state Constitution to give citizens the power to petition for referendum votes that could bypass the Legislature and place proposed laws or constitutional amendments directly on the ballot.
Evers focused on the abortion debate, explaining in a public television interview that he was “calling on the Legislature in the special session to take up a constitutional amendment that will enable the people of Wisconsin to go to referendum and repeal our 1849 era criminal abortion ban to ensure women across our state will go back to having the same rights now that they did the day before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.”
But allowing for citizen-initiated referendums could resolve all sorts of issues. For instance, after former Gov. Scott Walker forced through assaults on collective bargaining protections for working Wisconsinites in 2011, and again in 2015, binding referendums could have restored worker rights.
An advisory referendum can only, as its name implies, advise. But if the legislators are interested is hearing what voters think about welfare policy, shouldn’t they also be open to taking counsel from the electorate on how to address reproductive rights issues?