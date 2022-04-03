The April 5 spring election gives Madison and Dane County voters an opportunity to choose the officials who will work on issues closest to them and their families.
The Dane County Board guides the course of public health, public safety, land use and environmental issues. Members of the Madison School Board — like members of boards that serve surrounding communities — will make decisions that are vital for students who have been through a rough time during the coronavirus pandemic and who now hope for a renewal and extension of educational opportunity.
Three Madison School Board members will be elected April 5. Two races are essentially decided. Nichelle Nichols, a parent of four Madison Metropolitan School District graduates who has worked with Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, the Urban League of Greater Madison and MMSD, is unopposed in the race to fill Seat 5. She’ll be an exceptional addition to the board.
For Seat 4, board president Ali Janae Muldrow faces only a token write-in challenge from conservative gadfly David Blaska. Muldrow beat him by a landslide two years ago. She’ll do so by an even bigger margin this year. That’s as it should be. Muldrow is a terrific leader on the board and in the community and deserves reelection.
The competition is in the race for Seat 3, where two candidates with educational experience and sound agendas, Laura Simkin and Shepherd Janeway (whose name will appear on the ballot as Shepherd Joyner) are in the running. Our endorsement goes to Simkin, whose range of experience is striking and whose vision for the schools is strikingly detailed and sound.
Simkin has directed a child care center, taught pre-school classes at the Waisman Early Childhood Program on the UW campus, coordinated services for members of the Wisconsin Early Childhood Association for five years, and in recent years has managed the Satellite Family Child Care System for Reach Dane, which accredits in-home providers serving roughly 450 children
Her role as a parent of an East High student has given Simkin a great deal of insight into the challenges facing a school district that is struggling to manage the transition from a disruptive period of school closures during the first stages of the coronavirus pandemic into something akin to normalcy. There can be no doubt that this transition has been challenging. Fights in high schools have been common, and police have been called in on a regular basis. Many students have struggled with academic and mental health issues. And historic challenges, such as the racial achievement gap, have been exacerbated by the pandemic and the economic and social instability that has extended from it.
Despite it all, Simkin maintains a deep faith in the potential of public schools in general, and Madison public schools in particular. She is a problem solver who has taken a close look at the schools and is prepared to work with fellow board members to address the most pressing issues facing students, teachers and the community.
For Dane County Board, The Capital Times endorses:
District 14: Anthony Gray
District 20: Scott Michalak
District 24: Sarah Smith
District 25: Tim Kiefer
District 28: Michele Doolan
District 30: Patrick Downing
District 31: Jerry Bollig
District 34: Patrick Miles
District 36: Melissa Ratcliff
District 37: Katy McGinnity
Read the full endorsements by The Capital Times editorial board here.