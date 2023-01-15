Last week’s victory by a Democrat in a special election for a Virginia state Senate seat bodes well for the Democrat who is mounting a similar special election bid in Wisconsin on April 4.
Democrat Aaron Rouse, a former Green Bay Packer safety who returned to his native southeast Virginia after completing his NFL career, flipped a historically-Republican seat in last Tuesday's voting. The result increased the Democratic majority in the Virginia Senate, a result that will effectively block Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plans to limit access to abortion rights in that state.
Youngkin, a prospective 2024 Republican presidential contender, has been working in recent months to implement a 15-week abortion ban in the state. He had hoped to cut a deal with a wavering Senate Democrat and get the ban approved. But Rouse’s victory expands the Democratic majority to 22-18 in the chamber and assures that it will have a solid pro-choice majority.
Running to replace a Republican who had been elected to the U.S. Congress last fall, Rouse made his support for abortion rights central to his race with a Republican candidate who said he would support Youngkin’s ban. “When I was in the NFL, my job was to be the last line of defense," Rouse declared in an ad for his campaign. “Right now, that’s what we need in Richmond. Women’s rights are on the line, but I’ll never back down.”
The message resonated with voters, who gave Rouse a narrow win in what was widely seen as a “Republican seat.”
The importance of solidifying the pro-choice majority in the Virginia Senate had made abortion rights "the biggest issue because of the layout of the Senate,” explained Gianni Snidle, the communications director for the Virginia Democratic Senate Caucus, who said as the election approached, “Electing Aaron Rouse ensures that no abortion ban or restrictions will ever come to Gov. Youngkin’s desk this year.”
The layout of the state Senate in Wisconsin is different from the circumstance in Virginia. Anti-choice Republicans are clearly in control of the Wisconsin chamber. In fact, the issue is whether Republicans will have the votes to override vetoes by Gov. Tony Evers, an ardent supporter of women’s rights.
What makes the April 4 race to replace retired Republican state Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, similar to the Virginia contest, however, is the prospect that a surge in support for a pro-choice Democrat could flip a historically Republican seat representing the Milwaukee area’s 8th Senate District.
Democrat Jodi Habush Sinykin, a Whitefish Bay attorney, launched her bid for the seat with a promise to defend reproductive rights. She’s likely to face a Republican who will be on the other side of the abortion issue, and that creates an opening for a pro-choice candidate in a district where suburban voters have been trending toward the Democrats.
Habush Sinykin’s argument that her election would block a Republican supermajority in the Senate and create a firewall to shore up Evers’ vetoes of anti-abortion legislation is a winning one, says former Wisconsin state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who argues that the Democrat can do in a Wisconsin special election what Aaron Rouse did in his Virginia race.
“Wisconsin,” says Godlewski, “has a real opportunity to flip the 8th Senate District this year and elect a bold pro-choice woman to block a GOP supermajority in the state Senate.”