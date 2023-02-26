Going into last Tuesday’s primary election for an open seat on the state Supreme Court, the most experienced candidate was under attack. Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz was taking hits from a pair of conservative contenders, from right-wing talk radio and from Republican Party operatives, for speaking frankly about her Wisconsin values.
While the veteran prosecutor and jurist made a point of saying that she would not prejudge any of the cases that might come before the high court, she was more than willing to talk about her belief that voters have a right to participate in free and fair elections, that workers have a right to organize unions and that women have a right to make decisions about their bodies.
Nothing Protasiewicz was saying was radical. In fact, she was talking about values that, if polling is to be believed, the vast majority of Wisconsinites share.
So why were her right-ring critics so agitated? They feared that Wisconsinites might respond favorably to a judicial candidate who refused to lie to them about where she was coming from.
As it turns out, they were right to be concerned. Wisconsinites clearly found Protasiewicz’s frankness refreshing.
In a high-profile and high-spending four-way primary, where there was much speculation about whether any candidate would finish with more than 30%, Protasiewicz got almost half the vote and carried 44 of the state’s 72 counties. She carried 17 counties with more than 50% of the vote, and several with more than 60%. Notably, some of Protasiewicz’s strongest showings were in the counties in western and northern Wisconsin that are frequently definitional in high court races. For example, in northern Wisconsin’s Bayfield County, she won a striking 61% of the vote, and she took 57% in neighboring Ashland County. She carried southwestern Wisconsin’s Iowa County with 62% of the vote and carried many of the neighboring counties with numbers in the 50s.
While strong showings in Dane and Milwaukee counties were vital to Protasiewicz’ gaining 46.5% of the statewide primary vote, so were her high totals in Eau Claire and La Crosse counties in the western part of the state, in Door County in the northeast, and in Portage County in the center. She even carried Ozaukee County, one of the so-called “WOW” counties in the Milwaukee suburbs that have for decades served as a political base for conservative court contenders.
Protasiewicz’ victory was truly statewide in character. And the quick endorsement she received from the other progressive contender in the race, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Everett Mitchell — a thoughtful jurist whose campaign attracted 7.5% of the vote statewide while scoring a second-place finish in Dane County and a third-place finish in Milwaukee County — means the overall progressive total for this high-turnout primary was 54%.
Compare that with the 46% of the vote split by the hardline conservative candidates who cynically criticized Protasiewicz — former Justice Dan Kelly and Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow — and it becomes clear that the voters of Wisconsin were sending a signal. They prefer judicial candidates who have the integrity to speak openly and honestly about their values.
Kelly, who lost a 2020 Supreme Court contest by more than 150,000 votes, plans to continue to attack Protasiewicz. Instead of making a case for himself, he’ll peddle the fantasy that there’s something wrong with a jurist showing respect for the intelligence of the electorate.
But if the primary results are any indication, the voters of Wisconsin like where Protasiewicz is coming from.