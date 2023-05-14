U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress, hosted an educational event on Capitol Hill last week to highlight the 75th anniversary of what Palestinians recall as al-Nakba, which is Arabic for “the catastrophe.” But it wasn’t easy.
While Amnesty International and other groups have long recognized the history al-Nakba describes — “the displacement of more than 700,000 Palestinians following the creation of the State of Israel in 1948” — Tlaib’s attempt to discuss that history and its ongoing influence on efforts to achieve Middle East peace was disrupted by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
The California Republican blocked the “Nakba 75 and the Palestinian People” event — which was sponsored by groups ranging from Jewish Voice for Peace Action to the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights — from taking place in the Capitol Visitor Center room where Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, planned to host it. House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, defended McCarthy’s attempt to cancel the discussion with a revealing claim: “I think Congresswoman Tlaib has freedom of speech, First Amendment, but the speech is very anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian."
Only a last-minute intervention by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, moved the event to the hearing room of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee that Sanders chairs. When it finally convened, the room was packed for a discussion planners said was organized to “uplift the experiences of Palestinians who underwent the Nakba, and educate members of Congress and their staff about this history and the ongoing nakba to which Israel continues to subject Palestinians.”
Tlaib declared, “Speaker McCarthy wants to rewrite history and erase the existence and truth of the Palestinian people, but he has failed to do so.”
It was a small win in a much bigger fight on Capitol Hill, where serious discussions about the Palestinian condition remain rare, and where most officials — Democrats and Republicans — adopt an uncritical approach regarding Israeli policies.
However, a growing group of House members are seeking to bring balance to the debate. Seventeen representatives, including Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-town of Vermont, are sponsoring the Defending Palestinian Children and Families Living Under Israeli Military Occupation Act. Citing accusations of human rights abuses by the Israelis, the measure would put conditions on $3.8 billion in security assistance that the U.S. provides to Israel’s government each year.
Specifically, according to the office of its chief sponsor, Minnesota Democrat Betty McCollum, the bill would “prohibit Israel from using U.S. taxpayer dollars on the military detention, abuse, or ill-treatment of Palestinian children in Israeli military detention; to support the seizure and destruction of Palestinian property and homes in violation of international humanitarian law; or on any support or assistance for Israel's unilateral annexation of Palestinian territory in violation of international humanitarian law.”
Pocan — who has made several trips to the region to meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials and has traveled to see conditions on the ground in the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and Gaza — pointed to recent Israeli bombings of Gaza as a reason why he’s co-sponsoring the bill.
“The support for Israel from the United States is intended to be defensive in nature,” explained Pocan. “When that funding is used to bomb indiscriminately or in a disproportionate way in places like Gaza, more restrictions need to be put in place to ensure that U.S. dollars are not used to create civilian casualties. The goal is to lessen violence, not create additional violence. All too often innocent civilians are caught in the disproportionate Israeli military response in places like Gaza.”