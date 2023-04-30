While the U.S. House of Representatives was distracted last week by the Republican leadership’s convoluted debt ceiling positioning, Rep. Mark Pocan was focused on spending issues that really matter.
Along with a bipartisan group of House members that includes some of the chamber’s most progressive and most conservative members, Pocan on Thursday introduced the Audit the Pentagon Act, a proposal to require transparency and accountability in a Department of Defense budget that is growing so rapidly that it will soon pass the $1 trillion-a-year mark.
The current allocation for the military-industrial complex is well in excess of $800 billion, compared with under $500 billion at the height of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. And publications from the well-regarded Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft remind us that, even when Congress budgets a set amount for the Department of Defense, actual spending figures can end up being dramatically higher than expected.
Andrew Lautz, the director of federal policy for the National Taxpayers Union, suggested in a late 2022 article for Responsible Statecraft magazine, “All in all, it’s not hard to see the military budget end up closer to $900 billion than $800 billion in 2023, despite CBO’s May (2022) projections that it would be just $828 billion.”
While the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) suggests that Pentagon spending will likely surpass $1 trillion in defense spending in 2032, Lautz wrote, “Using alternative and more realistic assumptions about congressional behavior, we could reach a $1 trillion defense budget five years sooner, in 2027.”
And skyrocketing Pentagon spending is only part of the problem, as Pocan notes. The Department of Defense can’t even provide a clear sense of where the money it gets is being spent.
“We can’t justify continuing to increase the $816 billion Pentagon budget when the agency can’t even successfully complete an audit,” explains Pocan. “In fact, the Pentagon is the only federal agency that has never passed a single audit. Now, this past November, the Pentagon failed its fifth consecutive audit; and a recent government accountability report found that, despite spending over 30 years and billions of taxpayer dollars on efforts to modernize its financial accounting systems, the Pentagon still can’t accurately account for — or report on — its physical assets or spending.”
The legislation being proposed by Pocan and his colleagues would require the Pentagon to successfully pass an audit or face fiscal restrictions.
Pocan pointed to examples of supposedly amphibious vehicles that sink when they’re supposed to float and an aircraft carrier with plumbing so screwed up that toilets regularly fail, requiring the spending of $400,000 on special chemicals to get them working — a case in which the Pentagon is “literally flushing money down the drain.”
“This transparency is desperately needed because the Pentagon has a history of pouring billions into weapons systems that waste money — or just don’t work,” Pocan says
Pocan, a town of Vermont small business owner who knows how to balance budgets, deserves high marks for focusing on the need for genuine fiscal responsibility — as opposed to the performative nonsense surrounding the debt ceiling debate.