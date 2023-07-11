Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan is a loyal Democrat who tends to side with President Biden on major issues. But he has a long record of standing up to presidents of both parties when it comes to issues of war and peace.
And so it was not entirely surprising when Pocan joined congressional efforts to prevent the Biden administration from transferring cluster bombs to the Ukrainian military.
Because of their record of causing indiscriminate deaths among civilians, cluster munitions have been widely rejected by nations around the world. But the United States continues to stockpile them, and last week the Biden administration announced that it would transfer a substantial supply of these weapons to Ukraine.
Pocan’s response was swift and unequivocal.
“When Russia first deployed cluster munitions in February 2022, the U.S. said that it could potentially be a war crime,” he recalled. “What’s changed? Nothing. There is no need for cluster bombs. It’s a bad call to be giving any to other countries.”
Pocan’s statement recalled the reaction of White House press secretary Jen Psaki to news reports that Russia had deployed cluster bombs during its invasion of Ukraine. "We have seen the reports," said Psaki on Feb. 28, 2022. "If that were true, it would potentially be a war crime."
Psaki’s reference to war crimes was grounded in a growing global consensus regarding the immorality of cluster bombs.
The United Nations Convention of Cluster Munitions, which was adopted in 2008 and went into force in 2010, "prohibits all use, production, transfer and stockpiling of cluster munitions." Nearly 125 nations have ratified and signed onto the convention. Russia and the United States are not among them, but that does not change the reality that cluster bombs have long been associated with war crimes.
"Cluster munitions pose an immediate threat to civilians during conflict by randomly scattering submunitions or bomblets over a wide area. They continue to pose a threat post-conflict by leaving remnants, including submunitions that fail to explode upon impact becoming de facto landmines," explains Human Rights Watch. Last August, the organization highlighted concerns about Russia's use of "explosive weapons with wide area effects and widely banned cluster munitions in apparent violation of international humanitarian law, or the laws of war."
Critics condemned Biden’s decision as a dangerous turn in the wrong direction.
"The Biden administration’s decision to transfer cluster munitions will contribute to the terrible casualties being suffered by Ukrainian civilians both immediately and for years to come," said Paul Hannon, vice chair of the governance board of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines and Cluster Munition Coalition (CMC). The CMC has called for "an immediate halt to transfers of the internationally banned weapon" in a statement that urges both Russia and the United States to step back from the brink and take action to "guarantee protection of civilians and respect for international humanitarian law."
Unfortunately, concerns about getting on the wrong side of international humanitarian law don’t appear to be a high priority for the administration at this point — despite the fact that, as Just Foreign Policy has noted, "if (the) U.S. provides at least 100,000 cluster bombs, and each one has at least 4 duds, Ukraine will be littered with at least 400,000 unexploded bomblets.” Those bomblets are all but certain to lead to civilian casualties. While administration defenders may suggest that transferring U.S. cluster bombs benefits Ukraine, the Friends Committee on National Legislation, the Quaker peace lobby, points out, "Endangering kids for generations to come is not how to end a war."
Additionally, the U.S. transfer raised the prospects of a military escalation that has led the committee’s general secretary, Bridget Moix, to ask, “If we are now OK with sending banned munitions into an active warzone, is anything off the table?"
With this concern in mind, a number of progressive Democrats are seeking to amend the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act to read, "no military assistance shall be furnished for cluster munitions, no defense export license for cluster munitions may be issued, and no cluster munitions or cluster munitions technology shall be sold or transferred."
Pocan joined 17 other members of Congress to issue a July 7 statement that declared: "The reality is that there is no such thing as a safe cluster bomb — and using or transferring them for use hurts the global effort to eradicate these dangerous munitions, taking us down the wrong path. The U.S. history of using cluster munitions — particularly the legacy of long-term harm to civilians in Southeast Asia — should prevent us from repeating the mistakes of our past."
“We can and will continue to support our Ukrainian allies’ defense against Russia’s aggression," said Pocan and his fellow House Democrats. "However, that support does not require we undermine the United States’ leadership in advocating for human rights around the world, enable indiscriminate harm that will only further endanger Ukrainian civilians, or distance us from European partners in the conflict who are signatories to the U.N. Convention opposing cluster munitions."