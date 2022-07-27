NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND — Pete Seeger helped to get the Newport Folk Festival started in 1959 at a time when a lot of venues refused to allow him near a microphone. So it was only fitting that the U.S. Postal Service stamp featuring Seeger was issued last week on the eve of the festival in a special ceremony where the singer was honored for his music and his activism.
The issuance of the stamp, and the ceremony, afforded appropriate recognition to a radical who was once blacklisted for his ideas and his willingness to speak truth to power.
Seeger referred to Wisconsin Sen. Joe McCarthy and the red-baiters of mid-century — particularly the members of the House Un-American Activities Committee that went after him — as “a group of American fascists.” And in the 1950s and 1960s, Seeger explained, the American fascists had enough power to silence anyone who disagreed with them.
But history has a way of rewarding the righteous. Seeger’s image is on a USPS stamp, while McCarthy’s image is in the dustbin of history.
The grip of the “red scare” that was amplified by McCarthy, and of the blacklist associated with it, loosened so slowly that many of its targets — civil rights campaigners, social justice advocates, peace activists and artists — did not live long enough to be “exonerated” in the court of public opinion.
But Seeger, who was blacklisted after becoming an international star in the early 1950s when he was singing folk songs with the Weavers, fought his way back. At the height of the “red scare,” Seeger’s songs were banned by radio stations, he was dropped by his record label and hauled before the House Un-American Activities Committee. He was targeted as a radical who had as a young man aligned with the Communist Party in the days when it was playing a key role in organizing unions, organizing campaigns against lynching and electing members of the New York City Council.
When McCarthy’s witch hunt peaked in the mid-1950s, Seeger and others on the left — such as singer and actor Paul Robeson and screenwriter Lillian Hellman — were pushed toward the sidelines of American public life. At the height of their careers, many of the most talented performers in the United States were effectively cancelled by conservatives in both political parties who sought to silence those who were considered to be too ardent in their advocacy for desegregation, strong unions, social welfare, peace and disarmament.
Seeger kept co-writing songs such as “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” and “If I Had a Hammer,” popularized protest anthems such as “We Shall Overcome,” played concerts in union halls and open fields, inspired generations of young singers such as Bob Dylan and Joan Baez, and eventually became a banjo-playing father figure for the civil rights and antiwar movements of the 1960s. But Seeger did not appear on network television until September, 1967, almost 15 years after his blacklisting began. He appeared on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, only to have CBS censors bar him from singing “Waist Deep in the Big Muddy,” which was heard as a protest against growing U.S. military involvement in Vietnam.
Eventually, Seeger became a grand old man of popular music, even as he maintained the radical faith that saw him marching and singing with Occupy Wall Street just a few years before his death in 2014. While he still took the occasional red-baiting jab from the most extreme right-wingers, he was accepted back into the mainstream — especially after Bruce Springsteen recorded his 2006 album, "We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions," and toured the country with a band that performed many of Seeger’s greatest songs. In 2009, when he performed for President Barack Obama’s first inaugural, Springsteen invited a spry 89-year-old Seeger on stage to sing a rousing version of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land.”
Springsteen would later recall: “That day, as we sang ‘This Land is Your Land,’ I looked at Pete — the first Black president of the United States was seated at his right — and I thought of the incredible journey that Pete had taken. My own growing up in the '60s in towns scarred by race rioting made that moment nearly unbelievable, and Pete had 30 extra years of struggle and real activism on his belt. He was so happy that day. It was like, Pete, you outlasted the bastards, man!”
Seeger died in 2014 at age 94 and was hailed by then-President Obama for “reminding us where we come from and showing us where we need to go.”
“Once called ‘America's tuning fork,’ Pete Seeger believed deeply in the power of song. But more importantly, he believed in the power of community to stand up for what's right, speak out against what's wrong, and move this country closer to the America he knew we could be,” said Obama. “Over the years, Pete used his voice, and his 'hammer,' to strike blows for workers' rights and civil rights, world peace, and environmental conservation. And he always invited us to sing along.”
That was a fine tribute. But there’s something even more permanent about a postage stamp — especially the forever stamp that features Seeger’s image. It’s a reminder, in an age when another group of American fascists is on the march, that we can outlast the bastards — just like Pete Seeger did.