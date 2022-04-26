Wisconsin secretary of state’s office was once a reasonably powerful position, where members of the Zimmerman family — progressive Republican Fred from 1923 until 1927, when he was elected governor, and again from 1939 to 1954; and his Republican son, Bob, from 1957 to 1975 — oversaw elections and performed the many bureaucratic duties associated with the job. The Zimmermans were independent and ethical political figures who often tussled with members of their own party but were beloved by the voters, who reelected father and son with landslide support.
When Robert Zimmerman signaled that he would not seek reelection in 1974, the secretary of state’s office was so closely associated with the Republican Party in general, and Republicans named Zimmerman in particular, that no Democrat had won it in 80 years. In fact, no Democrat had come close to winning it in the whole of the 20th century to that point.
Republicans were determined to keep the position in their party’s hands. But a 34-year-old Democratic state senator who had made a name for himself as a fiery progressive advocate for environmental protection, economic justice and civil rights had other ideas. Doug La Follette announced he was running for the job. If elected, he said, he would use the position to expose and challenge campaign finance violations and wrongdoing by lobbyists.
That was a popular position at a time when Congress was pursuing the Watergate investigation, and when Republicans were in trouble because of their association with Richard Nixon’s sleazy approach to politics. And, of course, La Follette had another advantage: his name. Though he was only a distant relative of Robert M. La Follette, the progressive stalwart who served in the first years of the 20th century as the state’s greatest governor and senator, Doug La Follette enjoyed the benefit of an instantly recognizable moniker that was associated with the state's most revered political family and most honorable ideological tradition.
La Follette won the Democratic primary with ease that year and swept to victory in the fall with almost 60% of the vote — securing the office by an almost 300,000-vote margin that was substantially greater than that given the Democrat who topped the ticket, Gov. Patrick Lucey.
La Follette was ambitious and controversial. He clashed with Republicans and Democrats, calling out lobbyists and powerful interests and staking out independent progressive positions that were well to the left of those taken by the leaders of both major parties — particularly on environmental issues. That won him few friends in the corridors of power, where Democrats and Republicans kept chipping away at the authority of both the secretary of state’s office and the position of state treasurer.
But the voters of Wisconsin embraced La Follette.
Every time he ran for another term, he won, often by epic margins — topping 65% of the vote in the very good Democratic year of 1982 and finishing in the high 50s in the solid Democratic years of 2002 and 2006. But what was striking about La Follette was not that he won in years when Democrats were winning for governor, attorney general and other statewide posts. What mattered was that he won when Democrats were losing those positions.
In 1986, when Democrats lost the governorship and the U.S. Senate race, La Follette beat a veteran Republican state senator, Clifford “Tiny” Krueger, by 85,000 votes.
In 1994, a devastating year for Wisconsin Democrats, when the party’s gubernatorial candidate won only 30% of the vote, La Follette won 57%.
In 2010, when every other statewide Democratic nominee lost, La Follette was reelected with almost 52% of the vote and a 70,000-ballot advantage.
In 2014, when every other statewide Democratic nominee lost, LaFollette actually increased his winning margin to 85,000 votes.
In 2018, when Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers won by 29,000 votes and carried 19 counties, La Follette won by 145,000 votes and carried 24 counties.
All of these numbers become relevant in 2022 because Republicans have made it clear that they want the secretary of state’s office back so they can use it as part of a scheme to undermine the nonpartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission and politicize the oversight of voting in the state. The GOP has recruited a serious candidate, state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, a hyper-partisan Republican from Clinton who says she wants to take control of state election administration.
In an era of Trumpian “Big Lie” politics and Republican scheming to make voting harder for anyone who doesn’t have a MAGA hat attached to their head, Loudenbeck’s well-funded candidacy poses a threat to democracy in Wisconsin.
So the question of who Democrats run for the secretary of state position becomes a serious one. La Follette, who is 81, thought about retiring this year but decided to run because he believes he’s the strongest candidate Democrats can put forward in the fight keep the office out of Republican hands.
La Follette is expected to face a primary challenge this summer from Dane County Democratic Party chair Alexia Sabor. There has been some grumbling about forcing a Democratic incumbent into a primary fight. But that’s not fair to Sabor — or to the voters. Primaries are healthy, and Sabor is a thoughtful candidate who is making credible arguments for how to do manage the office.
The challenger’s biggest task will be to make the case that she is better positioned this fall to keep the office in Democratic hands. That could be tough. After all, when it comes to winning elections for secretary of state, no one in Wisconsin history — not even Fred Zimmerman or Bob Zimmerman — has succeeded so frequently as Doug La Follette.