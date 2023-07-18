The National Labor Relations Board has found merit in the charge that CUNA Mutual Group engaged in unfair labor practices. That’s a major development in the ongoing dispute between one of Madison’s best-known employers and the union that represents roughly 450 workers who are employed by the historically well-regarded insurance provider.
“The employer purposefully obstructed and violated our contract, before and during contract negotiations, and have done so knowing that they violated the law,” said Joe Evica, the chief steward for the union.
“The finding in the unfair labor practice case, announced to the parties by phone on Wednesday, means the union’s charge against the employer can proceed,” The Capital Times reported last week. “According to the union, the board ordered the company, which changed its name from CUNA Mutual Group to TruStage in May, to immediately turn over the information it withheld."
I’m a Madisonian, so you’ll excuse me if I refer to CUNA Mutual as CUNA Mutual — not as TruStage.
TruStage is the meaningless name that some marketing team came up with as part of their scheme to upend an organization that was founded in the midst of the Great Depression in 1935 to provide financial protection for the member institutions of the Credit Union National Association.
Credit unions have historically respected and embraced the best traditions of the cooperative movement, the great experiment in solidarity economics that was developed as an alternative to the business structures at that emerged at the dawn of the industrial revolution.
The 19th century predecessors to today’s corporate CEOs and Wall Street speculators were building what the poet William Blake all too accurately described as “dark satanic mills” — enterprises where workers were exploited, where child labor abuses were rampant and where communities were losing control of their economic destinies.
The cooperative movement sought to wrest back that control, and credit unions — which operated on more humane and responsible principles than private banks and unscrupulous moneylenders — would eventually serve as appealing substitutes for the profiteers who were defining and dominating financial arrangements.
“One of the ways cooperatives differ from other business structures is their adherence to cooperative principles and values that reflect social, political, and business concerns," explains the UW Center for Cooperatives. "Cooperatives trace the roots of these principles to the Rochdale pioneers, who established the first modern cooperative in Rochdale, England, in 1844. These principles have been refined, adapted, and reinterpreted over time. The seven principles used by the International Cooperative Alliance today are generally accepted by cooperatives worldwide. Cooperatives are also based on the values of self-help, self-responsibility, democracy, equality, equity, and solidarity. Cooperative members believe in the ethical values of honesty, openness, social responsibility, and caring for others.”
That cooperative connection made CUNA, and CUNA Mutual, a great fit for Madison, a city with a progressive tradition and a high regard for ethical business practices. Unfortunately, as CUNA Mutual Group has become TruStage, progressive values have been replaced by corporate values — as evidenced by firm’s atrocious approach to negotiations with Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 39, a historic mainstay of the Madison labor movement that for decades has represented CUNA Mutual workers.
The union wants to prevent the outsourcing of CUNA Mutual jobs from Madison while maintaining other aspects of what made the insurance company such a widely respected, and highly profitable, employer. The TruStage crew is focused on a bottom-line strategy of downsizing, outsourcing and corporatizing — no matter what the cost to the company’s reputation.
That was obvious when, rather than engaging in sincere and honest negotiations, the bosses terminated Evica, OPEIU Local 39’s chief steward at CUNA Mutual.
The firing of Evica led to one of the many unfair labor practice complaints that have been filed against TruStage managers. Among the other complaints are allegations that the company has bargained in bad faith, retaliated against union members, engaged in illegal surveillance of union members and withheld information from the union.
The company has denied the allegations. But last week’s NLRB report, finding merit in the charge that the company illegally withheld information from the union and its members, suggests that concerns about the practices of the TruStage crew that has taken over CUNA Mutual are legitimate enough to attract the interest of federal officials.
That ought to attract the interest of Madisonians, as well. What’s being done to CUNA Mutual, to its employees and to its community, is not right.