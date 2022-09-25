There is no calculator powerful enough to tote up all the lies that Ron Johnson has told during the course of a political career that, from its very beginning, has sought to deceive the voters of Wisconsin into electing and reelecting a self-serving millionaire whose only real purpose in the U.S. Senate has been to enrich himself and his campaign donors.
But it is easy to identify Johnson’s biggest lie.
That was the political careerist’s claim that he wasn’t sure whether he wanted to run for a third term in the Senate.
When he was bidding for a second term in the fall of 2016, Johnson promised he would not run again. The headlines were straightforward and unequivocal: “Sen. Ron Johnson Says He Won’t Seek 3rd Term if Reelected in November.”
No one who was familiar with Johnson’s record of grasping for political power ever believed he was going to keep that promise. But Johnson kept suggesting otherwise until, finally, in January of this year he formally announced that he would break his commitment to the voters. The senator suggested he was doing so because he was concerned about the fate of the nation.
In reality, he was desperate to remain in a position that has proven to be incredibly lucrative for the senator and his political associates. Johnson, who admits that his personal fortune has doubled since he became a senator, “has systematically used his powerful position in the Senate to advance policies that have helped him grow his fortune,” according to the Congressional Integrity Project.
“Johnson advanced policies that he personally benefited from,” reported the group’s detailed analysis of the senator’s self-dealing. “That’s the textbook definition of corruption.”
So of course Johnson wasn’t going to leave Washington willingly. Unfortunately for him, polls suggest that the voters of Wisconsin are interested in replacing their crooked U.S. senator with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
Faced with the prospect of losing out, Johnson has grown desperate. The senator and his Republican allies are mounting the ugliest campaign in Wisconsin history against Barnes, a Democrat who has highlighted his own working-class roots in a bid to unseat one of the richest men in the Senate.
The increasingly crude campaigning against Barnes — a Black candidate who is portrayed in advertising from the National Republican Senate Committee as “dangerous” and “different” — have drawn comparisons with some of the most racially divisive campaigns in U.S. political history. Last week, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted complaints about “a mailer produced by the state Republican Party that uses a filter to darken one side of the flier, including a picture of Barnes. The reverse side uses no filter and touts Johnson's campaign.”
Comparisons have been made between this year’s attacks and the notorious “Willie Horton” attack ads used to smear 1988 Democratic presidential nominee Michael Dukakis, as well as the shameful commercials that Michael Gableman used in his 2008 race against Louis Butler, the first Black justice to serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Johnson’s vile reelection strategy has earned appropriate rebukes from legislators such as state Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, who said, “It is despicable that Johnson and his allies have used race and fear as their main election tactics this cycle.”
It is despicable. But don’t expect Ron Johnson to change course. He’s a desperate man and all he has left are lies and hatred.