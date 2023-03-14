Democrats won control of the Michigan Legislature in November, and they have since moved quickly to restore the labor rights that were gutted a decade ago when Wolverine State Republicans — following the lead of former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker — attacked public- and private-sector unions.
The newly minted Democratic majority in the Michigan House voted last week to repeal the state’s “right-to-work” law, which weakened the ability of unions to organize and collectively bargain. And it restored a prevailing wage law that’s designed to guarantee union-scale wages for government-funded construction projects.
As union members cheered from the galleries in the state Capitol, Rep. Regina Weiss, a suburban Detroit Democrat, explained, “Back in November, voters sent a clear message when they elected a pro-worker and pro-working families majority.”
Weiss was right about the intent of the voters, and she offered a reminder that elections have consequences.
The restoration of union rights still must be considered by the Michigan Senate, which is controlled by Democrats, and signed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. But there’s not much question that workers and their unions are again on the march in Michigan, the birthplace of the United Autoworkers Union and a historic labor stronghold.
But what about neighboring Wisconsin?
A little over a decade ago, Walker set out to undo organized labor in Wisconsin. With the support of out-of-state billionaires, like Charles and David Koch, and with a pliant Republican Legislature, Walker overcame widespread opposition from Wisconsinites to enact a sweeping assault on collective-bargaining rights for teachers, nurses, snowplow drivers and other public employees. Walker promised at the time of the 2011 fight that he wouldn’t go after the rights of private-sector workers. But a few years later, as he was preparing a failed bid for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, the governor did just that.
In short order, Wisconsin went from being one of the most pro-worker, pro-union states in the nation to being an example of just far corporate interests could and would go to keep wages low, limit benefits and silence the voices of workers on the job and in the political life of the state.
Walker’s assault on public-sector unions, known as Act 10, was a highly controversial piece of legislation that faced immediate legal challenges. Dane County Circuit Court Judge Maryann Sumi ruled that Republican legislators had enacted it without providing the required 24-hour notice to inform the public of their deliberations. But in June of 2011, a state Supreme Court majority made up of Walker cronies and allies overturned the decision.
Later, Madison Teachers Inc., the union that represents teachers and other public school employees who work for the Madison Metropolitan School District, sued to overturn the law on the grounds that it violated Wisconsin constitutional rights of association and equal protection.
It was a compelling argument that gained traction in the courts. Dane County Circuit Judge Juan Colas ruled that the section of Act 10 dealing with city, county and school workers was, indeed, unconstitutional. Once again, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority did Walker’s bidding by rejecting Colas’ ruling and upholding Act 10. The legally dubious majority decision from 2014 was written by then-Justice Michael Gableman — yes, that Michael Gableman.
Notably, the high court’s most distinguished and experienced members, then-Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson and Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, concluded that Act 10 did, indeed, infringe on the constitutional rights of Wisconsin workers.
“Because Act 10 infringes on associational rights to organize by discouraging and punishing membership in collective bargaining units, it can survive strict scrutiny only if it is narrowly tailored to meet a compelling government interest,” explained Bradley in her dissenting opinion. “The State has made no argument that Act 10 is narrowly tailored to meet a compelling government interest and has conceded that it cannot meet this standard.”
Bradley, who still sits on the court, was in the minority in 2014. But she could be in the majority after April 4, when Wisconsin voters will pick a replacement for retiring conservative Justice Patience Roggensack. One of the two candidates for the court, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz, has questioned the constitutionality of Act 10. The other candidate, former Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, was appointed to the court by Walker and aligned with its conservative majority before his defeat in a 2020 bid for a full term.
If Protasiewicz is elected, that would tip control of the court to a majority that respects labor rights. And if challenges to the laws Walker put on the books were to come before to the court, the right-wing judicial activists who did the bidding of Walker and his corporate allies will no longer have the upper hand.
Even if the court does not take up Act 10-related cases, it could influence the debate about labor laws in the state.
For instance, if the court upends Wisconsin’s gerrymandered legislative district lines and clears the way for fair and competitive elections for the Assembly and Senate, voters could elect a pro-worker, pro-union majority — just as voters in Michigan, which implemented fair maps before the 2022 election, have done.