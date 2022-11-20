Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette did not win his reelection bid with his usual ease in this politically turbulent year.
But a week after Election Day, the margin was wide enough for Wisconsin’s most resilient statewide elected official to declare victory.
La Follette, a Democrat, led Republican state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck by 7,660 votes out of more than 2.5 million votes cast. Not a landslide, to be sure. But La Follette, who has been an active participant in Wisconsin elections for more than 50 years, was satisfied that he had won another four-year term.
"A lot of people were getting exasperated that it had gone more than a week and I hadn’t said anything," La Follette told the Journal Sentinel after a review of the totals from reliably Republican counties confirmed that he was in a solid position. "After looking at all the numbers … I decided OK, we won the election, let’s go."
Loudenbeck had yet to concede defeat, and La Follette graciously pointed out that she had every right to seek a recount.
But La Follette was ready to declare victory — for himself, and for the cause of free and fair elections.
La Follette sought reelection this year with a mission. The 82-year-old official had thought about retiring. But he chose to seek another four-year term in order “to keep the supervision of elections out of the hands of corrupting partisan influences.” Loudenbeck, a Republican from Clinton, ran as the favored candidate of Republicans who wanted to remake the secretary of state’s office as part of a scheme to dismantle the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission.
La Follette's defeat of Loudenbeck was a big deal for Wisconsin democracy. It was also a noteworthy historical accomplishment for La Follette, who went into the 2022 election as one of the longest-serving statewide constitutional officers in American history.
La Follette was a 34-year-old state senator from Kenosha when he decided to run for secretary of state in 1974. He was already one of the state’s most well-known environmentalists. He also possessed a great progressive name, though he was only a distant relation to former Wisconsin Gov. and U.S. Sen. Robert M. La Follette.
Even with his legislative record and name recognition, Doug La Follette was taking on a daunting task in 1974. No Democrat had won the secretary of state post in 80 years. In fact, no Democrat had even come close to winning it in the whole of the 20th century to that point.
But La Follette won the 1974 race by 300,000 votes. Apart from a four-year break after he was the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor on the party’s losing 1978 ticket, he has held onto the job, often winning his contests by the widest margins of anyone on the Democratic ticket.
The margin wasn’t wide this year as he faced a determined and very well-financed challenge from Loudenbeck and the Republican machine. But he has, by all accounts, held on in a year when many feared a “red tsunami” would sweep away veteran Democrats nationwide.
Several were defeated. As La Follette was declaring victory in the Nov. 8 election, Iowa’s longest-serving state attorney general, Tom Miller, was defeated after holding his post on and off since 1978. So, too, was Iowa's Mike Fitzgerald, the longest-serving state treasurer in the nation.
La Follette and Fitzgerald both served steadily in their posts from 1982 onward. Now, with Fitzgerald retired by the voters, Doug La Follette is the last man standing.