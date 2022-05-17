Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist who earned international respect for her thoughtful, fact-based reporting on conflicts in the Middle East, was killed last Wednesday in East Jerusalem when she was covering an Israeli military raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Journalists who were on the scene said Israeli forces fired on them. “We were going to film the Israeli army operation and suddenly they shot us without asking us to leave or stop filming,” recalled Al Jazeera producer Ali al-Samoudi, who was wounded by a bullet in the back.
As someone who has reported frequently over the years from Israel and Palestine, I was horrified by the news of the killing of Abu Akleh, an American citizen who had spent most of her career covering the Middle East. I’ve been familiar with her work for decades, as she was one of the first field correspondents for Al Jazeera, a network that has — with the Israeli newspaper Haaretz and the regional website Al-Monitor — provided consistently well-reported and insightful coverage of the Israel-Palestine conflict.
My horror was compounded on Friday afternoon, when the funeral procession that preceded Abu Akleh’s burial in the Melkite Catholic Cemetery in Jerusalem’s Old City was disrupted by Israeli police. As the great Palestinian journalist and media activist Daoud Kuttab reported, “Israeli security forces used stun grenades and tear gas and charged at pallbearers with horses and batons.”
“Israeli police suddenly attacked the huge crowd that had come to the French Hospital just outside (the Old City’s) New Gate,” explained Kuttab, a recipient of the International Press Freedom Award from the U.S.-based Committee to Protect Journalists. “It was clear that the Israeli police were involved in an attempt to block and remove any signs of Palestinian nationalism. Israeli soldiers ripped off Palestinian flags that surrounded her and used tear gas to prevent pallbearers from marching with her body. In the end, the coffin was put in a waiting hearse, and the Israelis tried to separate the vehicle carrying the coffin from the sea of people who had tried to take a last glimpse at a TV news idol who had become a household name since the second Palestinian intifada.”
Even the U.S. State Department, which has historically been cautious about calling out the Israelis, condemned the killing of Abu Akleh and announced, “We were deeply troubled to see the images of Israeli police intruding into her funeral procession today. Every family deserves to be able to lay their loved ones to rest in a dignified and unimpeded manner.”
Hadar Susskind, a former Israeli Defense Forces soldier who now serves as president and CEO of Americans for Peace Now, was blunter. After watching the police assault on the funeral he said, “This is absolutely horrific. Waiving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans (even if you don't like them) is not illegal. Even if it was, it doesn't justify this.”
There have been many calls for independent investigations into the killing of Abu Akleh, and of the disruption of her funeral. I am especially sympathetic to those that have come from the International Federation of Journalists, a group I have worked with over the years.
"While the full details of this horrific murder are still emerging, testimony from journalists who were with her when she was killed point towards this being another deliberate and systematic targeting of a journalist,” IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said last week. “Yet again journalists, wearing press vests, clearly identified, were targeted by Israeli snipers. They were not alongside demonstrators, they were not a threat — they have been targeted to prevent them bearing witness and telling the truth about the Israeli action in Jenin.”
Bellanger announced, "We will seek to add this case to the ICC complaint submitted by the IFJ, detailing such systematic targeting. If we demand justice for the Russian targeting of Ukrainian journalists we must demand an end to, and justice for, Israeli targeting and killings of Palestinian journalists.”
The calls from journalists around the world for investigation and accountability have been echoed by several Democratic members of Congress. “Veteran American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was simply doing her job when she was shot and killed early this morning,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut. “Her heartbreaking death should be considered an attack on freedom of the press everywhere. There must be a thorough investigation and full accountability for those responsible.”
Several members of Congress suggested accountability could take the form of restrictions on U.S. aid to Israel. “She was killed by the Israeli military, after making her presence as a journalist clearly known,” explained U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota. “We provide Israel with $3.8 billion in military aid annually with no restrictions. What will it take for accountability for these human rights violations?”
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, a Wisconsin Democrat who has traveled to Israel and Palestine on several fact-finding missions, called the U.S. government’s condemnation of the killing of an American journalist “a welcome reaction to an untenable situation in Israel and Palestine.” But, he added, “Restrictions on aid may be necessary if human rights and universally acceptable norms can’t be followed.”