Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has a unique understanding of the U.S. Constitution.
In 2006, when he won a U.S. House seat representing Minneapolis and surrounding communities, Ellison was first Muslim elected to the U.S. Congress. Though he had strong support at home in Minnesota, Ellison’s election drew objections from conservative commentators and a Republican member of Congress who didn’t like the fact that he planned to use a Qur'an as part of his swearing-in ceremony.
It was an absurd complaint that was at odds with American history and American values.
Ellison — who will appear at the University of Wisconsin’s Shannon Hall on Wednesday at 7 p.m. as part of the Cap Times Idea Fest — responded with a lesson in that history and an embrace of the best of those values.
A thoughtful scholar of the Constitution, Ellison well understood the original intent of the document that declares: “no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States.”
Yet Virginia Rep. Virgil Goode, an otherwise obscure Republican, declared: “When I raise my hand to take the oath on Swearing-In Day, I will have the Bible in my other hand. I do not subscribe to using the Qur’an in any way. The Muslim Representative from Minnesota was elected by the voters of that district and if American citizens don’t wake up and adopt the Virgil Goode position on immigration there will likely be many more Muslims elected to office and demanding the use of the Qur’an.”
Even after it was pointed out to him that Ellison was born in the United States and traced his family’s roots in this country back at least to 1742, Goode appeared on Fox News and announced, without a hint of irony, “I wish more people would take a stand and stand up for the principles on which this country was founded.”
As it turned out, Ellison had a far better understanding of those principles — and American history — than Goode.
After the new representative from Minnesota declared his loyalty to the Constitution, he participated in a ceremonial swearing-in, where he placed his hand on an English translation of a Qurʻan that had been owned by former President Thomas Jefferson: George Sale's "Alcoran of Mohammed."
One of many Muslim, Hindu and Buddhist texts that the author of the Declaration of Independence donated to the Library of Congress at its founding, the Jefferson Koran had been loaned to Ellison by the rare book and special collections division of the library.
Before his swearing-in, Ellison offered a lesson regarding the country and the Constitution:
“When I’m officially sworn in, I will do it the same exact way as every other congressperson-elect who was sworn in. We will all stand up and in unison lift our hand and swear to uphold that Constitution, and then later, in a private ceremony, of course I’ll put my hand on a book that is the basis of my faith, which is Islam, and I think that this is … a wonderful thing for our country because Jewish members will put their hands on the Torah. Mormon members will put their hand on the Book of Mormon. Catholic members will put their hand on the book of their choice — and members that don’t want to put their hand on any book are also fully free to do that.
"That’s the American way. … I think the diversity of our country is a great strength. It’s a good thing that we have people from all faiths and all cultures to come here.”