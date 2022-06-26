Wisconsin is not one of the states that allows contentious issues to be resolved with binding referendums. If it were, the state’s voters would overwhelmingly support maintaining the right to choose.
In fact, few states are more clearly pro-choice than Wisconsin. The latest Marquette University Law School Poll, released last Wednesday, found that 58% of the state’s voters believe abortion should be legal in all or most circumstances, while only 11% supported an across-the-board ban on abortion rights.
Those numbers are consistent with past Marquette polls and other surveys of Wisconsinites who are wrestling with the issue in these times.
Unfortunately, Wisconsin politicians who oppose abortion rights are now in a position to impose the will of legislators from another time — the pre-Civil War era before women and people of color were allowed to vote — on women and their doctors. These politicians insist that an 1849 law banning abortion must now be enforced — a move that would prevent women from making decisions about what to do with their own bodies. And that would penalize doctors and nurses for providing health care to Wisconsinites.
The determination of Republicans who control the state Legislature and Republican candidates for governor and attorney general to reanimate a law that has not been enforced in the modern era always seemed absurd. Yet that absurdity is now on us, as the right-wing judicial activist majority on the U.S. Supreme Court has reversed five decades of legal precedent by overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. In so doing, the court has unleashed legal chaos in states such as Wisconsin, which never got around to removing archaic ghost laws from their books.
Wisconsinites are lucky that Attorney General Josh Kaul will be in a position to sort through that chaos with a clear-eyed approach that is in synch with the sentiments of his constituents.
After a draft version of the decision to overturn Roe was leaked in May, Kaul announced, "As long as I am Attorney General, the Department of Justice will not be using its resources to investigate or prosecute alleged violations of the 170-plus-year-old abortion ban on the books.”
Kaul has also suggested that district attorneys in counties where abortion services are offered — Dane, Milwaukee and Sheboygan — should not spend resources to enforce the ban.
That was a bold stance to take, and it was one that Kaul acknowledged could inspire litigation. But the attorney general recognizes that using the state’s law enforcement resources to punish women and their doctors makes no sense.
“I believe that our investigative and prosecutorial resources in Wisconsin should investigate and prosecute things like violent crime and drug trafficking and not be diverted from those investigative and prosecutorial needs to be used to go after people for abortions,” said the attorney general.
That’s exactly where the people of Wisconsin are on this issue, but it is not where the Republicans who want to replace Kaul have positioned themselves. They are running as anti-choice activists who would reanimate the 1849 law.
As a result, this fall’s election for attorney general will become a referendum on choice. And Josh Kaul will be the candidate who reminds voters that, "We are at a crossroads for the future of reproductive freedom, and we need elected officials to step up and protect access to safe and legal abortion.”