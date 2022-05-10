Wisconsin, a historically pro-choice state, does not favor a ban on abortion. Sixty percent of Wisconsinites believe that abortion should be legal in most or all circumstances, according to the most recent Marquette Law School poll on the issue. Only 13% favor an across-the-board legal ban on the procedure.
There is no question that, if the issue were put to a referendum vote, Wisconsinites would vote overwhelmingly to maintain the right to choose. Nor is there any question that, even if anti-choice Republican members of the gerrymandered state Legislature were to try an implement a ban, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would veto it.
So anti-choice politicians are trying an end run around the voters of Wisconsin. If the five right-wing judicial activists who form an anti-choice majority of the U.S. Supreme Court go ahead implement their scheme overturn the court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, their Wisconsin allies will claim that a 173-year-old ghost law that criminalizes most forms of abortion should be reimagined as a contemporary statute. Instead of taking the issue to the voters of Wisconsin — where their position would lose in anything akin to a fair fight — Republican statewide candidates and legislators want prosecutors to enforce an ancient statute that makes no exceptions for cases involving victims of rape and incest, and that would imprison medical personnel for as long as 15 years.
Luckily, Wisconsin has a state attorney general who respects the will of the people and the rational approaches to the law that should extend from it.
After the leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s anticipated ruling was made public last week, Kaul announced, “As long as I am AG, DOJ will not be using its resources to investigate or prosecute alleged violations of the 170-plus-year-old abortion ban on the books.”
Republicans were quick to claim that Kaul was rejecting his oath of office, which requires him to “support the constitution of the United States and the constitution of the state of Wisconsin, and faithfully to discharge the duties of their respective offices to the best of their ability.” Republican attorney general candidate Eric Toney, the Fond du Lac County district attorney who hopes to challenge Kaul in November, complained after the incumbent made his announcement: "We have an attorney general that has effectively said he's going to abdicate his responsibility because he doesn't like the law. That makes him unfit to hold that office."
Another Republican candidate who hopes to take on Kaul, former state Rep. Adam Jarchow, claimed, "Josh Kaul’s unwillingness to enforce the laws of Wisconsin should disqualify him from the job of attorney general."
Actually, Toney and Jarchow are the ones who are unfit to serve as attorney general. They fail to recognize the legal issues that will arise if there is an attempt to enforce a law that was enacted in 1849 — 71 years before women were allowed to vote, 72 years before Wisconsin enacted a statewide equal rights law that guaranteed “women shall have the same rights and privileges under the law as men” — and that has not been considered applicable in any sense since 1973.
Kaul understands the legal nuances that Toney and Jarchow have failed to consider.
For instance, the attorney general told Wisconsin Public Radio, "I expect that we’re going to see several different legal disputes if Roe is overturned.” Lawsuits seeking to prevent enforcement of the 1849 law could, he explained, raise any of a number of legal arguments against the legitimacy of moves to enforce the law.
"One will be whether the state … has the authority to enforce a law that has been sitting idle and been understood to be unconstitutional for almost 50 years," said Kaul. "We’d be really in uncharted territory there, and there are some principles in the law that if laws haven’t been used for a lengthy period of time that they’re considered to be no longer effective."
In addition, the attorney general said, there is likely to be legal confusion about how Wisconsin laws regulating abortion that have been passed in recent decades — and that are in conflict with a ban on abortion — might be applied. A third question, Kaul told WPR, “would be what protection our state Constitution provides for people who are seeking to access safe and legal abortion.” As an example, he pointed to the 2020 amendment to the state Constitution that codifies the rights of victims of crimes — including rape and incest.
If Toney and Jarchow and their amen corner in the right-wing media took the rule of law seriously, they would recognize the legal rational that underpins Kaul’s caution with regard to the 1849 law. They would also recognize that, as Kaul explains, “prosecutors and investigators have discretion on how they use their enforcement authority, and we make judgments all the time, as do law enforcement agencies, about where our resources could most effectively be used. It is my view that our resources should be used to investigate and prosecute the most serious offenses."